Grant County can expect up to 6 inches of snow and quickly changing temperatures as snow continues to fall today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
“It’s going to be winter,” said NWS meteorologist Lonnie Fisher. “We’ve been spoiled with fairly good weather so far, but we’re going to have a taste of some winter weather with heavier snow.”
The NWS issued a winter weather advisory in effect from Tuesday at 7 p.m. to Thursday at 1 a.m. In the official advisory, the NWS warned northern Indiana residents that there could be 4-8 inches of snow, with drifting snow and hazardous road conditions.
Fisher said the initial snowfall is heavy and wet, which makes the roads difficult for driving and for snowplows to clear.
Consequently, Fisher also advised anyone with heart issues to consider the heavy snow when clearing driveways or sidewalks, since that may cause stress on pre-existing conditions.
Today, the snow is expected to be much lighter but will be susceptible to drifting, Fisher said.
“Remember to slow down on the roads, especially with roads that aren’t actively treated,” Fisher said. “Also, give more time to stop because drifting and sliding are possible.”
Additionally, temperatures will shift dramatically from Sunday’s high of 54 degrees. The NWS said Grant County can expect temperatures ranging from the low 30s today to mid-teens tomorrow. With the windchill, these temperatures can feel like single digits.
Because of this, Fisher reminded Grant County residents to keep their vehicles prepared in case of an emergency. Vehicles should be filled to at least half of a tank of gas, with blankets and a fully charged phone on hand. Fisher also said sand or cat litter would be useful for traction if a vehicle gets stuck.
According to Fisher, this winter storm was originally set for the Chicago area but has shifted its path to affect more of northern Indiana than previously predicted. The NWS is still tracking and updating predictions for the storm.
As the storm moves through Grant County, updates will be available on the NWS website.
