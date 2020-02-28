For her 104th birthday party, Una Smethers arrived head-to-toe in red and was ready to celebrate.
Smethers said she chose the outfit because she wanted to be comfortable and cheery. After all, it was her birthday.
“I’m trying to boss,” Smethers said.
Affectionately called “Uni” by her loved ones and neighbors, Smethers celebrated her birthday amongst loved ones Thursday afternoon. As the oldest resident of Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation in Marion, Smethers was sung to by a group of residents before enjoying cake and conversation in the conference room.
“Everyone who comes out of her room – whether staff, volunteers, family – comes out of her room with her day brightened,” said Colonial Oaks Activity Director Christy Stanley. “She’s a ray of sunshine.”
Although celebrating Thursday, Smethers turned 104 years old on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Debra Price, Smethers’ great-niece, said Smethers is just as positive and bubbly as ever.
“They tell me I’m 104, but I feel more like 102 or 103 than 104,” Smethers quipped.
Smethers was born in Huntington County and grew up in Marion. As an adult, she moved to California and worked primarily as a bookkeeper. In 1992, Smethers moved back to Marion where she lived independently until last year.
“She was born in 1916 and has seen so much happen since then – so much even in Marion,” Price said. “Most of the way, she lived primarily on her own. She’s been such an independent woman, even through times where that wasn’t accepted, and it’s been an inspiration.”
Price said she has always been kindred spirits with her loving and devoted great-aunt. She recalled all of the birthdays where the two of them would go out shopping and trying on jewelry, just spending time together as women.
Victoria Leonard, a friend of Smethers, said she has also been grateful for her relationship with Smethers.
“She is just so sweet,” Leonard said. “She said I could be her daughter since she doesn’t have any.”
“I’m grateful for all of my girls,” Smethers said. “They have given me so much and I just hope I can reciprocate.”
Over the years, Smethers has made it a priority to pour into everyone around her. Even with family scattered around the country, Price said Smethers always made sure to visit.
Smethers attributed these strong relationships, as well as staying away from men, as part of her secret to long living.
“You’re special,” said Karen Etchison, a friend of Smethers.
“Yes, you are,” Smethers bantered back.
Overall, Smethers has continued to stay healthy and happy, not needing glasses or hearing aids yet. Because of this, she said her birthday wish was that no matter the age, everyone would have a better year than their last.
