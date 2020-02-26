MARION — Sheriffs are searching for dozens of 2020 Student Advisors For Educating Tomorrow’s Youth (S.A.F.E.T.Y) Leaders for their Youth Ranch now under development for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
Middle school and high school students who have attended other public safety camps across the state will be asked to give guidance on proposed facilities, programs and policies of the new Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch being developed in rural Clay County between Greencastle and Terre Haute, said Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels, who serves as secretary for the Youth Ranch.
