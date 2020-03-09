Community members decked themselves out in flapper dresses, headbands, fedoras and suspenders Saturday night for the annual A Night at Carey dinner and fundraiser for Carey Services.
The dinner, silent auction and awards ceremony had a theme of “The ’20s Roar Again,” and attendees had the opportunity to hear several stories of the impact Carey Services has on the community it serves.
Stephanie Ellet told the crowd how Carey Services has continually helped to ensure that her daughter Stephanie (Skeeter) Ellet, who is 27 and has Down syndrome, is afforded every opportunity to live an independent life.
“Our one goal was to let her be like everybody else. Whether it took her longer to learn it, or a different way to learn it, we wanted her to learn just like everybody else and what everybody else got to learn,” Stephanie said. “And we wanted to make sure that opportunity was given to her.”
Stephanie said after her daughter finished high school, she started a schedule that included outings to the library or the park or bowling on some days, some days at home and others working in the workshop at Carey Services. Eventually, Stephanie talked to Carey Services about finding employment for her daughter.
“I said, ‘I need her to do more, she needs to go out in the community and work,’” Stephanie said. “I said, ‘I’m good with her being there when it’s good for her, but on the other days I want a good balance for her.’”
After first volunteering at Goodwill and working with a job coach, Stephanie now works at Goodwill two days a week.
“She seems to know everybody, and the good thing about all of this is that every time she did something she came back and brought conversation to our dinner table,” the elder Stephanie said. “She’s telling me about the drama at the workshop between boyfriends and girlfriends, she would tell me what would be going on at Goodwill.”
While her daughter was now earning a paycheck and had more responsibilities, Stephanie said she knew she could do more. Working with Carey Services, the younger Stephanie learned to clean her own room and bathroom and now is responsible for cleaning her own space once a week.
“I could’ve taught her. I could’ve done that, but it would’ve been mom telling her to do a chore,” Stephanie said. “That’s not what I wanted. I wanted her to feel like that was her responsibility, her place and that she needed to take care of it.”
Through every new step for the Ellet family, Stephanie said Carey Services has been there.
“They have made her a part of this community and an independent woman who is vibrant, who loves life, who loves spending her paychecks and earning them so she can go on vacation, who takes care of her own space and her own place in her own time and in her own way,” Stephanie said. “And so for that, I thank Carey Services for everything you’ve done for us and what they’ve done for her.”
During the awards portion of the evening, Carey Services leadership handed out five awards in four different categories. The Mission Leader Award, which goes to a Carey staff member, was awarded to Michelle Percy.
Percy recalled her first day at Carey more than 35 years ago when she showed up wearing high heels and a dress. She was soon advised by a new coworker that jeans and tennis shoes would be much better attire for the work she would be doing.
“I became a lifer as they call it. I’ve spent my life in this field, and I’ve been really proud of the people that I’ve been able to work with and the people I’ve worked next to,” she said.
Percy also told the audience about a past effort where there was a focus on registering Carey’s clients to vote, including training on how to use the machines from the county clerk’s office. One man named Mike was eager and excited when he voted, but Mike’s guardian later reprimanded Percy and her supervisor because she did not believe he was intelligent enough to vote.
“My one mistake is I didn’t think to ask the guardian to take him outside the premises so I could take him to vote. He had not told her because he knew she would belittle him,” Percy said. “I just very calmly explained to her that he was a very intelligent man, he was more intelligent than most of the registered voters in our community and he had more training than myself or my parents or my children ever had, and we all voted.”
Today, Mike lives in his own house through Carey’s supportive living department and is flourishing, and Percy said many times when Mike sees her he will reminisce with her on the time she took him to the polls to vote.
“So we turned an ability into an opportunity. It was not easy, it was not fun after the fact going through some of that, but it really opened my eyes and I’ve had the opportunity to help a lot of our individuals advocate for themselves,” Percy said.
Percy said she is thankful to have worked with Carey Services for so long and for the services the organization has provided her own son Bill, who has lived on his own at Carey’s Pleasant Woods Apartments for seven years.
Erik Smith received Carey’s Self-Advocate Award, given to an individual Carey serves. Smith was unable to attend the event, but COO Yolanda Kincaid told the audience Smith is a member of the governor’s council of people with developmental disabilities and the board for self advocates in Indiana and also has also served locally in Carey’s self-advocate office.
On top of his advocacy, Smith works in the community and also has his own DJ business, Kincaid said.
“Simply put he wanted to portray his thanks for this, and he said, ‘Yolanda, I just want to make things better,’” Kincaid said. “So whatever that is for him, he’s always trying to find a way to make things better for him and his friends.”
Kellie Planck of Marion General Hospital and Tim Gerber of New Market in Gas City both received the Community Partner Award, given to community members who are strong advocates for people with disabilities.
Planck is the primary care physician for most of Carey’s residential clients.
“She is patient with them and she explains what she’s doing and why she’s doing it and waits until they are comfortable,” Kincaid said. “If they’re not able to get to an exam room, it’s not a barrier. Kellie said, ‘I’ll meet them where they’re at.’”
Planck said she and the nurse in her office receive an education from their patients as they take care of them.
“No matter how bad the day is, the weather, no matter how bad life seems, they are a constant reminder that there is still so much good, so much joy and so much love in every single day, and I’m just blessed to be a part of that,” she said.
Gerber said currently 10 out of his 50 New Market employees have some sort of special needs, and he is grateful to the rest of the staff and ownership that has made the workplace welcoming.
“We’ve had a couple of folks over the last year and a half that have come in. The job coaches do a great job of getting these folks prepared to step into our operations,” he said. “...It’s wonderful. I’ve got a great staff. I think you have to have a whole mix for us to be successful like that.”
The Heritage Award given to a longtime Carey partner who continues to have an impact was awarded to Jacquie Dodyk of the Affordable Housing Corporation, who was unable to attend the event. Dodyk has served on the Carey board of directors and partnered with the organization while developing housing plans for clients, according to CEO Jim Allbaugh.
“Jacquie Dodyk is a committed partner for Carey Services. She’s been with us for more than a decade,” Allbaugh said. “In the last eight years, Jacquie has shared her expertise with us for the development of 10 affordable housing duplexes that we own where we now offer quality accessible housing options for individuals in our community.”
For more information on Carey Services, visit careyservices.com.
