Schools ready for food distribution
Marion Community Schools’ weekly grab-and-go food pick-up is set for 4 p.m. today (March 18) at the Justice Intermediate School parking lot. This will be a school week’s worth of food distributed once a week. Entrance will be on Miller Avenue.
You will receive milk, fruit, veggies, juice, bread, cheese, lunch meat and more. Kids don’t have to be present. No ID or proof of need required. This is for anyone with kids/teens at home in Marion. At pick-up parents and guardians will tell workers how many kids they have and then receive food for all of them. It will be a drive-up, with as little person-to-person contact as possible, in line with efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Oak Hill United School Corporation is providing a free food distribution to current Oak Hill K-12 students on today from 4-6 p.m. at Converse Elementary and Swayzee Elementary buildings.
Madison-Grant is planning a free food distribution to its students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade on Thursday, March 19. Families will be provided four breakfasts and four lunches per student with items delivered to vehicles via curbside pickup. The distributions will be held at Summitville and Park Elementary Schools from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. March 19.
The Summitville pickup will be at the car rider drop off/pick up area on Broadway Street, and Park Elementary’s pickup will be at the car rider drop off/pick up area on the south side of the building.
The next M-G food distribution will be March 31 following spring break. Superintendent Scott Deetz said more details will be forthcoming, with the district looking into potentially delivering meals to students’ homes at that time.
County issues travel advisory
Grant County Commissioners have ordered a travel advisory to be put in place. An advisory is the lowest level of local travel restriction and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted.
Commissioners are requesting that county residents temporarily restrict their travel to essential business, such as to and from work and trips to the store for food and prescriptions, to assist in the containment of any COVID-19 virus that may be present in the county.
The travel advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the need will be evaluated daily.
C-T temporarily cutting pages
Due to the cancellation of college and professional sports, the Marion Chronicle-Tribune is cutting back the number of pages of the daily newspaper temporarily. Local high school sports are temporarily canceled, but our news reporters will strive to bring you local coverage of our student athletes inside of our A-section. The Marion Chronicle-Tribune is devoted to providing the best product to its customers and appreciates the support of the community during this time.
To reduce risks to our employees, The Chronicle-Tribune office in Marion will remain closed to the public through March 27. Our employees will continue their work to get important information out to the community, and customers can reach our office by phone and email. Thank you for your continued support of The Chronicle-Tribune.
ISDH reports second Hoosier COVID-19 death
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Tuesday announced that a second Hoosier has died from COVID-19. The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
ISDH reports there are now a total of 30 presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, spread across Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties.
In a continuing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has announced additional efforts. Holcomb signed an executive order Monday memorializing that day’s announcements and activating the Indiana National Guard to be on duty to assist as needed.
The governor’s executive order also delays non-essential public meetings. For essential meetings, one member is required to be physically present, but other members will be allowed to participate electronically.
Bars, nightclubs and restaurants should now be closed to dine-in patrons. They may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March.
Indiana Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program has provided guidance to WIC agencies to help them continue to serve clients while protecting staff and their families.
Hoosiers with general questions are encouraged to visit in.gov/coronavirus for more information. ISDH has implemented a toll-free call center at 877-826-0011 that includes options for healthcare providers as well as the public. Call center staff will not offer medical advice or provide test results.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has 12 Workforce Regions throughout the state. At least one WorkOne is open in each region, except Marion County. DWD is working with that local WorkOne to ensure unemployment insurance claimants who need access to a computer have that access.
