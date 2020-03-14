After the potential spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 caused local schools to shut down temporarily, another problem arose.
Many students rely on the daily meals provided at school, and some schools have announced that they will continue to provide meals for their students.
In 2017, 60.9 percent (5,719) of Grant County students received free or reduced school lunches, according to the Kids Count Data Center.
Mississinewa Community Schools, which will be closed from March 16 until April 10, will offer free bagged lunches to their students from March 16-26 and from April 7-10.
The lunches will be available for pickup at the open door leading to the cafeteria at Mississinewa High School and Westview Elementary School.
The Mississinewa school offices will remain open during those days but will close during the school’s spring break from March 27 through April 6.
Marion Community Schools will be closed from March 16 through April 5. Marion will provide weekly grab-and-go food pickup at 4 p.m. on March 18, March 25 and April 1 at the Justice Intermediate School parking lot.
The Oak Hill United School Corporation announced that it will be closed from March 16 to April 6. Oak Hill Superintendent Joel Martin said Friday they are “looking into our ability to have a good distribution but haven’t reached a conclusion yet” for providing meals for students.
Madison-Grant United School Corporation and Eastbrook Community Schools will also be closed from March 16 to April 3.
Eastbrook Superintendent Brett Garrett said the corporation is planning to offer grab-and-go lunches at the high school cafeteria beginning on Tuesday, March 17, and will post more information on their website as the plans solidify.
Madison-Grant did respond to the Chronicle-Tribune’s request for comment on its plans for providing meals for students as of deadline Friday.
The Boys and Girls Club of Grant County will be closed until Marion Community Schools resumes, and food will not be provided there.
Anthony Horton Sr., the director of the club, said he is concerned about the impact closing the schools will have on parents and children.
“I think it’s going to have a tremendous effect on the families,” Horton said. “...Generally those parents know that their kids are at school so they can go to work and now they are most likely going to be home by themselves. It’s going to be a struggle for a lot of families at this point.”
Horton said his staff would use this time to deep clean their facility and complete organizational programming for when the kids return.
The Grant County Rescue Mission (GCRM) announced it would remain open, and services will continue to be available.
“There will be even more people in need in the coming weeks,” said LeeAnna Smith, the director of development at GCRM. “It is really important to help spread the word, so people know what resources are available and to donate to those organizations that will be open to serve that population so that we can serve the many more people who will be walking through our doors.”
The GCRM will serve breakfast at 7 a.m. daily, lunch at noon Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, and dinner at 5 p.m. daily.
The St. Martin Community Center will serve breakfast Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., lunch Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The food pantry will be open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Brookhaven Wesleyan Church food pantry will be open Tuesday morning from 9-11 a.m.
