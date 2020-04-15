Spring is usually full of awards banquets, prom, graduation and other rites of passage that celebrate the culmination of high school seniors’ experiences and achievements.
This spring, with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is forcing schools closed and limiting gatherings, local school corporations are hard at work to find ways to celebrate the Class of 2020 in new ways.
Marion High School announced this week it is in the process of planning both a virtual graduation set for May 31 and a traditional in-person graduation tentatively scheduled for Sept. 20. After administrators surveyed class officers and then the whole senior class, a majority of students who responded voted for the two-graduation setup.
“If you’ve ever been to our (graduation), it is a really, really emotional and exciting time for our kids and families,” Marion High School Principal Keith Burke said. “So we want to ensure that they don’t lose out on that, but we have to find a way to do it where it’s safe and where it makes sense.”
Marion Superintendent Brad Lindsay said school officials are considering putting together a “virtual yearbook” filled with videos of musical performances, photos and other memories for the Class of 2020. Burke said Marion High also plans to hold its annual 3.5 awards banquet digitally and is considering holding an at-home spirit week where students would take pictures of their themed costumes from home each day to boost students’ morale.
“The prom unfortunately is not one of those things that we can replicate online,” Burke said. “We’re just doing some things to try to have some fun with our kids.”
Mississinewa High School Principal Steve Quaderer said the current plan is to hold recognition and award ceremonies for seniors and underclassmen virtually through platforms like Zoom. As for graduation, Quaderer said “nothing is off the table,” including holding commencement in the late summer or early fall.
“Graduation is kind of the biggest unknown out there, certainly digitally there’s ways for us to put it together,” he said. “Obviously I think graduation, congregating the first Sunday in June, probably won’t happen.”
Quaderer noted all students are missing out on things like spring concerts, athletics and other events that become lasting memories and said Ole Miss has a few “surprises” planned for students in the coming weeks.
Oak Hill High School Principal Shawn Means said he has taken to Twitter to ask his seniors to think of and submit “outside the box” ideas for how to celebrate graduation and senior awards.
“News, guidelines and timeframes are constantly changing,” Means said. “Oak Hill wants to honor its students, but it must be done to protect not only the students but the entire Oak Hill community. We will do our best to recognize seniors to the best of our ability under the current circumstances.”
Eastbrook High School Principal Pat McLaughlin said planning for graduation and other ceremonies is ongoing, but school officials are awaiting more guidance from Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidelines past May 1 before making any firm decisions.
“We’ll have a plan. It may not be traditional, but along those same lines it will always be something that they’ll remember, maybe not the way that they envisioned their senior year going but definitely they’ll be part of a very special class,” McLaughlin said. “There’s a lot of things out there that are important, but the health and safety of our students is always No. 1 on our list, and the last thing we want to do is jeopardize that by doing something that’s not quite ready to be done with the pandemic we’re dealing with.”
Madison-Grant Junior/Senior High School Principal Bengamin Mann said he sent out a video update to seniors and their parents assuring them school officials are working to plan for celebrations like graduation that meets the guidelines set out by state and local officials.
M-G Superintendent Scott Deetz said the loss of year-end celebrations for preschoolers all the way to high school seniors is difficult for students, but it is also a loss for the educators who also look forward to these occasions.
“I am sad that I will not get to see my students and my teachers in a non-virtual fashion for the rest of the year and to be able to celebrate preschool graduations and sixth grade send offs to junior high or see my friends walk down the prom runway for their pictures,” he said. “Those are emotions and experiences that as educators we come to thrive on, which is one of many reasons why we are in education.”
