Grant County families will be logging on, picking up paper packets of work and staying in contact with teachers through phone calls and video conferences for the remainder of the school year.
Local school corporations are adjusting to the realities of long term distance learning after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Thursday executive order mandated schools remain closed for the rest of the academic school year and continue remote instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marion Community Schools Superintendent Brad Lindsay said he was not surprised by the announcement and is thankful the governor made the call that promotes the safety of students and staff.
He said while Marion is not equipped to be an eLearning district, there will be a variety of “enhanced learning” and enrichment opportunities for students throughout the rest of the school year, one of the pathways the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has approved for schools to complete the semester.
Marion Chief Academic and Technology Officer Scott Hoeksema said teachers and principals have been constantly adding these enhanced learning activities for grades preschool through 12 on the district’s website that mixes a combination of online and offline activities. Lindsay said families without internet connection at home have been mailed these activities up to this point, but the district will soon be announcing scheduled times for packets of work to be picked up by parents at schools, much like the current food distribution plan.
“So again we wanted to make these activities easy and simple for our families to do,” Hoeksema said. “We wanted to make sure that we provided a good opportunity for family time so that it’s parents interacting with their children in a productive educational way, but also there are times that if they had access to the internet that there are some of our resources that they could get on and utilize as well.”
Marion High School students have access to enhancement activities, Hoeksema said, but also have take-home one-to-one technology devices that have allowed courses and work to have a more typical, structured format. Marion High Principal Keith Burke noted dual credit and AP classes are “business as usual” with the same typical course load, especially as students prepare to take altered AP exams from home later this spring.
“Our focus has been with those areas to make sure we are providing those credit-bearing courses the opportunity for some of that interaction with that, but we also know that the Department of Education is allowing that enhanced learning piece to be mixed in with that,” Hoeksema said. “So that gives us that flexibility with our younger students, with our students who don’t have those devices at home with them currently, to be able to still interact with educational materials and still interact with their teachers and school staff.”
Hoeksema said district teachers, principals, social workers and other staff members are taking time each day to check in with families and students through various methods on how the home learning is going. Lindsay said during this pandemic, school officials are focusing on the overall health, safety and wellbeing of students and families – with learning being an important but “distant second priority.”
Lindsay said all of the work has the continued goal of moving toward established grade-level standards in the various subjects, but grading will take on a different form for the rest of the year at Marion schools. He said enrichment assignments and other work completed by students from this point forward will act as a “bonus” upward toward a final grade, but no grades will be lowered from where they were when school closed in March.
Burke said the Department of Education has advised that any senior that was on track to graduate when schools were ordered closed will be able to graduate.
Marion administrators are working on submitting the required plan to IDOE by the April 17 deadline outlining how requirements are being met, which will include a more concrete calendar of which days are enrichment days and which are waiver days, Lindsay said.
Lindsay said he envisions the enrichment learning activities will continue to be offered in the summer and through the beginning of next school year to help keep kids learning and on track. Marion officials are also considering an early start to next school year to help establish routines and protocols for younger students and conduct baseline assessments to help give students the interventions they need as soon as possible.
Lindsay noted there is strong research that shows the longer children who live in poverty are away from school, the greater the achievement gap widens, so the district will be actively fighting against that reality in all of its work until school is back to “normal.”
“The reality is four out of five of our children are born into and living in the constant disadvantage of poverty,” Lindsay said. “But here’s what I’m optimistic about: We’re having to reinvent ourselves.”
Madison-Grant United School Corporation
Madison-Grant United School Corporation Superintendent Scott Deetz said the district will continue its schedule that began this week of eLearning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and waiver days on Mondays and Fridays through May 21, the scheduled last day of school. Each student has a Chromebook that they are using for eLearning, and homework is due each week by 9 a.m. Monday morning, Deetz said.
Deetz said since M-G students have been taking home one-to-one technology for years, the systems and mechanisms are in place to continue to monitor progress during eLearning and assign grades to students accordingly.
Even though there are challenges to eLearning, Deetz said he has enjoyed seeing staff, students and parents grow and work together through the new format. He said teachers are communicating with students in a variety of ways, including live video chats, and are working with all staff to particularly connect with students who are not as engaged as others.
“We had a kiddo that was having a hard time in biology and their family was really kind of at their wits' end and that student actually reached out to his guidance counselor and said, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” Deetz said. “They did a virtual conference – pulled in the mom via phone who was at work – they worked out some things and come to find out by the end of the afternoon not only did the family have a plan, but the kiddo actually had gotten caught up in biology through working with their teacher in a little different way.”
Deetz said the biggest challenges have been the new roles everyone finds themselves in and adjusting to a completely new schedule. He said “grace” has become a new motto for district staff.
“It’s in that grace you are trying to understand why things aren’t turning out maybe the way we thought they would, and through that understanding of why that we can begin to rebuild or repair whatever that issue is,” he said.
M-G staff is focusing on the day-to-day education of students, but Deetz said they are also preparing for what new programs or initiatives may be needed to get students back on track next fall.
Eastbrook Community Schools
Eastbrook Community Schools Superintendent Brett Garrett said the district’s plan for eLearning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with waiver days Mondays and Fridays will continue at least through May 1, but administrators will be meeting on Monday to determine how the rest of the school year will look.
“I am confident that we are on pace for the 160-day threshold,” he said. “Obviously, eLearning is not a perfect, sustainable plan. However, I am very proud and thankful for how collaborative our students, teachers, administrators, support staff and parents have worked through this process.”
Garrett said there will be a “remedial focus” for every Eastbrook student when school resumes in the fall.
“We will need to assess where all of our students are and create an individual course of action or learning plan for each one of them,” he said.
Mississinewa Community Schools
Mississinewa Community Schools Superintendent Tab McKenzie said eLearning will begin April 14 and be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of April. While the plan is not finalized yet, he said he anticipates moving to eLearning Mondays through Fridays for the month of May through the scheduled last day of school May 22.
“All of our students K-12 will have a device and have experience on that device and have a means by which they can contact their teachers, and if they need technical support we have provided them the information they need to get that support,” he said.
McKenzie said he is optimistic school will be fully open on time in the fall, but school administrators are planning for every possibility, including continued eLearning, scenarios where in-school attendance is optional and more.
“Some families if the school doors open will want their kids physically at school and some families (will wait) until there is a vaccine or testing for everybody, truly everybody, to see whether they have had it or if they currently have the virus,” McKenzie said. “Until one or both of those situations exist, I don’t know that you can with 100 percent certainty see school being the way it was up to March 16, so we’re going to plan as if it won’t be like it used to be and hope that it’ll be more like it used to be.”
Oak Hill United School Corporation
Oak Hill United School Corporation stated in a letter to staff and families Thursday that “it is too early” to announce how the closure will alter its schedule, but students should plan on continuing eLearning days Tuesdays through Fridays beginning April 7 until further notice.
“We will pass along any adjustments from this current learning plan as well as any new determinations made at the administrative level (this includes all topics of a school's operations such as who is essential staff at OHUSC, what does this mean for our graduation ceremony, how will library books get returned, etc.),” the letter states.
All five school corporations said that while specific logistics may change, food distributions for students will continue through the end of the scheduled school year with some districts continuing into summer. Officials advised to check each district’s website or call your child’s school for the latest information.
