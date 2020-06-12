Richard Hamilton wants to give local barbers the same opportunity he was afforded after he graduated from Marion High School in 2018, and that’s exactly what he’s doing after years of hard work.
After four months of 12-hour shifts working under the mentorship of Teruan Davis at The Shop Marion District, Hamilton’s dreams are finally coming true now that he’s officially opened Essential Cutz in the Boston Hill Center, 428 S. Washington St., Suite 101, earlier this week.
“I didn’t expect to make as much as I did (at first), so I just turned it around and invested it into anything that would make more money in the long run – just getting the shop, clippers, better equipment and all of that,” Hamilton, 20, said.
He started his career taking walk-in appointments when he first started at The Shop, but now that he’s developed his clientele, saved his money and spent the pandemic renovating his new space on the bottom floor of the old Centrum Mall, he’s been busy ever since.
“There aren’t too many people my age out there (with their own shop), but anything is possible,” Hamilton said. “It’s not as hard as people make it seem. You’ve just got to be there and have that work ethic. You can pretty much do anything if you put your mind to it.”
Hamilton’s favorite aspect of the job is building rapport with clients and building a sense of community, he said.
“When people come in, their problems are left at home when they come into the shop... But if they did need to talk, they could. I’m here,” he said. “It’s a comfortable environment, everybody is chill here and easy to talk to. It’s a nice energy when you come into the room. That’s probably what I like most about it is that people come in and just hang out.”
It was a haircut from a now-famous barber, Los Cutz It, in Cleveland that made Hamilton think about the possibilities of owning his own shop, but he said he’s always looked up to his mother, April Peel, grandmother and his great-grandmother who’ve all owned or worked in salons in Marion throughout the decades.
“I looked up to my mom of course,” Hamilton said. “She played a big role in (me getting here). She definitely did her thing. She had a few salons that she owned, even in the same building I’m in right now... It’s good to see her grow, watch all the mistakes and learn from them.”
Cutting hair is a “generational thing” for Hamilton’s family. He said his mother’s place, Inspired By My Angel Hair Salon, was named after his great-grandmother, and he wants to keep the tradition alive.
His main goal is to give a step up to more barbers with roots in Marion, saying he’d love to expand beyond the current four chairs he has and open up shops across the city.
He said he chose Boston Hill Center for his first location since he always thought highly of Ed Clemens.
“Ed Clemens was a former barber in the same spot,” he said. “The shop was totally different, but he held it down here for years and years and years, generations. He’s definitely played a big role in my decision, and I just didn’t want to see the barber shop go out of this spot. It was a good opportunity for me to become a barber shop owner at such a young age. It was a really nice window to fill.”
Since opening, Hamilton said he’s now understanding how much work other barbers have put into their businesses to give him a chance to make a name for himself. He likes the responsibility even though it’s tough at times.
“I feel (now) like how Teruan feels (all the time). He got that building and now it feels nice because you know it’s your stuff, but now you’re slammed with clients and everyone is hitting you up”
He met his full-time barber Rocky Esparza and intern Jacob Speikes in high school and middle school, hanging out as kids growing up in Marion, and now they are working together to build their careers.
“I want to constantly expand… I just want to give other people the same opportunities I had. I just want to see other people do big things too,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he likes to help clients find modern and trendy hair styles although he offers a variety of services.
“I do anything really. As far as short haircuts go, I can cut any type of hair, any way you want it. I can do a few designs, but mostly fades, blends and stuff like that. But we do facials, we offer plenty of other services, like electrotherapy, massages, hair color, stuff like that,” Hamilton added.
To find out more, Hamilton said people can call 765-300-5259 or download an application called The Cut on Apple or Google application stores for free and search for RichCutzIt or search by location in the app.
