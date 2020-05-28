Marion's Quilters Hall of Fame is one of 74 organizations that have received a CARES Grant from Indiana Humanities to help with funding relief due to COVID-19. It will receive a $5,000 grant.
The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) provided the funding to Indiana Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
