Grant County students could lose nearly $20 million in college scholarships if they don’t enroll in the state’s 21st Century Scholars program by the June 30 deadline.
Steve Gibson, director of content for Project Leadership (PL), said the 21st Century Scholars program allows eligible students to receive up to four years of paid college tuition at an Indiana public school if they make a pledge in middle school to avoid drugs, alcohol and crime, graduate from high school with at least a 2.5 grade point average and complete other requirements.
Gibson said generally if a student is eligible for free and reduced lunch at their school, they will also be eligible for 21st Century Scholars.
“Really it’s a program designed to help take away that barrier of cost for college for families in need and encourage students to work hard and prepare themselves for college because it’s really going to be an option for those students,” he said.
Typically, Gibson said PL representatives and school counselors work together throughout the school year to inform students of the program, answer questions and provide them with applications to enroll. They focus specifically on eighth-graders, as a student’s eighth grade year is their last chance to enroll in the program.
“The thing about that process is that you know it’s middle school students,” Gibson said. “We were all middle school students at one point in time, and it’s not always the first visit that’s going to get that application signed and turned back in. Sometimes it just finds its way to the locker and might not make its way home.”
Gibson said PL staff would usually be spending a lot of time in schools meeting with students in the spring, but with schools closed for the rest of the year due to COVID-19 they don’t currently have that accessibility. Not having face-to-face and regular interaction with school counselors is an additional loss for the students, he said.
“We want to be where students are in everything that we do, and right now, with the 21st Century Scholars program, we’re not able to do that because the students are all home,” Gibson said.
Community Foundation of Grant County President/CEO Dawn Brown said the students eligible for the program were marginalized before the pandemic hit, and now the restricted access and communication is presenting another barrier to taking advantage of the scholarship opportunity.
“These students that will probably not have enough money to go to college if they don’t get scholarships are going to be at risk of not being eligible for this scholarship simply because they didn’t get signed up in middle school,” she said. “So, we’re just trying to make sure that we eliminate as many barriers as we can for the students that need it most.”
Gibson said about 80 percent of eligible Grant County eighth-graders enroll in the program in a typical year. Approximately 292 eligible students have signed up so far this year, but that leaves about 619 eligible students who have not, he said.
While Gibson said he knows not every single student who enrolls will complete the program or even choose to go to college, PL conservatively estimates the scholarship is worth approximately $32,000 per student, meaning those 619 students could earn approximately $19.8 million in combined scholarships.
Gibson said that amount of scholarship money is especially important for Grant County, a county with the highest rate of child poverty in the state. He said PL believes the best way to get children out of poverty is through education.
“We want to provide educational opportunities to the students, and the only way to do that is to start removing these barriers,” he said. “And then the biggest barrier that all these students are going to face as they go through high school and transition into college is paying.”
Since PL staff cannot meet in-person with students, Gibson said they are using every avenue possible to reach students, including Facebook Live videos, social media, mailers to students and follow-up phone calls.
Gibson said parents of eligible students should act as soon as possible to get the application process started. Email sgibson@projectleadership.org, call 765-651-0650 or reach out to PL on Facebook for help and more information.
Brown said the effort to get as many students as possible signed up by the June 30 deadline will be a community-wide effort, and she encouraged people to spread the word however possible to anyone that might be eligible.
Charlee Beasor, communications director for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education which administers the program, said the commission is taking steps to change requirements for students affected by COVID-19.
“Our goal is to ensure as many Hoosiers as possible have the opportunity to pursue higher education, which includes making sure that students who are experiencing disruption due to COVID-19 will not be denied the 21st Century Scholarship,” Beasor said.
The commission has waived the requirement that Class of 2020 seniors take the SAT or ACT to fulfill requirements and has also provided credit waivers for up to 15 credit hours for college students in the program to continue to qualify, Beasor said.
Though the deadline to enroll will remain June 30, Beasor said the Commission will allow students who were unable to enroll due to COVID-19 illness or disruption to file an appeal to waive the deadline.
Brown has begun advocating state leaders for a change in the deadline and encouraged community members to reach out to their local and state elected officials to do the same. However, she said the best thing to do is to assume the deadline won’t be changed and work to inform and get as many students enrolled as possible before June 30.
Beasor said students and families can also seek assistance with enrollment by emailing Scholars@ che.in.gov or calling 1-888-528-4719. Enrollment can be completed online at http://scholartrack.che.in.gov, but those without internet access can submit an application by phone.
