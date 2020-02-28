The Marion Police Department has interviewed two people of interest in the ongoing investigation of the death of Deandre J. Oliver.
MPD Deputy Chief and Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey said an autopsy of Oliver, 30, of Marion determined the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Oliver was found by police outside in the 2000 block of South Meridian Street at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dorsey said.
Dorsey said Anderson James Jackson, 37, of Marion has been questioned by MPD as a person of interest in the case. Jackson was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 25 on a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and is being held at the Grant County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Jackson was unable to give police detailed information concerning the Oliver investigation due to his level of intoxication at the time, Dorsey said.
Dorsey said MPD questioned another person of interest, Cody Ryan Hickman, 27, of Marion on Thursday, Feb. 27 after he was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, in connection with a Jonesboro shooting that injured one man, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hickman refused to speak with police about the Oliver investigation, Dorsey said, and he is being held at the Grant County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Dorsey said the investigation into Oliver's homicide is ongoing as detectives "continue to gather information as to a motive."
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to call MPD at 765-662-9981.
