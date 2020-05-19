A Marion man is facing charges including dealing cocaine and neglect of a dependent following a Joint Effort Against Narcotics (JEAN) Team investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives and Marion Police Department Emergency Response Team personnel executed a search warrant at the home of James Darquan McCreary, 40, at approximately 6 a.m. on March 18.
McCreary, his girlfriend and the mother of his children were located in the downstairs bedroom along with an infant son, and three additional juveniles were found in the upstairs of the residence, the affidavit states. McCreary was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Marion Police Department for an interview, and the children and their mother were picked up by a family member as detectives searched the home.
Cass County and Wabash County narcotics detectives assisted in the room by room search, and detectives collected the mother and her children’s phones, multiple other cell phones and a tablet, a security camera system, a flat screen television and a Ring doorbell from the living room, kitchen, front closet, stairwell and front porch areas of the home, the affidavit states.
Detectives noticed a heavy smell of raw marijuana as well as a strong chemical smell in McCreary’s bedroom, the affidavit states, and found an orange Nike shoebox above the closet that contained packaging, a scale and six baggies containing a white powder that field tested positive as cocaine, police said.
The powder weighed 26 ounces including the plastic packaging, and one baggie will be sent to the Indiana State Police Lab for certification of weight and testing, according to the affidavit.
Officers also found a large trash bag with gallon Ziploc bags inside containing marijuana, which weighed a total of 12.11 pounds with packaging, the affidavit states. More marijuana weighing 3.6 ounces was found in a dresser drawer in McCreary's bedroom, along with packaging, ammunition, paperwork and personal articles covered in white powder residue, the affidavit states.
Law enforcement additionally collected: $10,000 in cash, $75 that was on McCreary’s person; a Springfield 9 mm handgun with a full magazine and one round in the chamber; multiple shoe boxes that contained boxes of new baggies and other packaging, as well as powder field tested as cocaine; a rifle case containing an Olympic Arms AR-15 and multiple magazines; a Kel-Tek .380 handgun that was loaded with one in the chamber and rounds in the magazine; an unloaded wood stock Ruger 10/22 rifle; a silver iPhone; used baggies with tied off knots and torn off corners police say are often used for packaging narcotics, scales covered in a white powder residue; a green plastic container with a black plant-like substance, burnt spoon and packaging; a yellow box containing marijuana and paraphernalia; and a white container labeled as “BLV rock” which contained a white powdered substance.
“Narcotics dealers will loften (sic) cut a product to add weight when selling and maximize profits and it is possible that this was what the BLV rock was used for,” the affidavit states.
A canine unit completed a free air sniff around two vehicles at the residence, and the canine indicated the odor of illegal narcotics from the mother’s Ford Fusion, but a later search warrant did not produce any additional evidence, the affidavit states.
McCreary is facing charges of dealing in cocaine, a Level 2 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, four counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, dealing in marijuana, a Level 5 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
“...McCreary having the care of (the dependent), did knowingly place said dependent in situation that endangered the dependent's life or health, to-wit: exposure to the cocaine and/or the dealing of cocaine…” information filed May 18 states.
According to Grant County Sheriff’s Department reports, McCreary turned himself in at the Grant County Jail on Monday and was released on a $50,000 surety bond.
The affidavit states law enforcement has requested the mother of McCreary’s children be charged with Level 3 felony possession of cocaine of a narcotic drug, Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent and Level 6 felonies possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance, but court records do not show that charges have been filed against her as of deadline Tuesday.
The case is also being sent to child protective services for further review, the affidavit states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.