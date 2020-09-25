Arrests
Charles Marion Brady, last known address 414 W. Seventh St., Marion, unlawful possession of syringe. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Austina Danielle Cansler, last known address 7240 E. 900 South, Fairmount, OWI endangering a person, OWI. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Mariah Maomi Dickerhoff, last known address 414 W. Seventh St., Marion, carrying a handgun without being licensed. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Jay William Ellis, last known address 415 E. Bradford St., Marion, resisting law enforcement, battery against public safety official, public intoxication. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Juliane Roesly, last known address Marion, residential entry, criminal trespass. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Robert Charles Siemasko, last known address 6649 Riverfront Ave., Indianapolis, operating with a BAC of 0.15 percent or above, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Christina Lynn Eldridge, last known address 616 N. Lancelot Drive, Marion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of syringe. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Dustin Lee Masters, last known address 2341 W. 350 North, Marion, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in marijuana less than 30 grams, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana between 30 grams and 10 pounds. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Keandre Deshawn Taylor, last known address 2019 W. Spencer Ave., Marion, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without being licensed. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
9:02 a.m., Wednesday, 2800 block of S. 600 East, Marion, child molest report.
1:15 p.m., Wednesday, 1400 block of S. 400 East, Marion, burglary report.
1:39 p.m., Wednesday, 3300 block of E. 450 North, Marion, car fire.
1:57 p.m., Wednesday, 2800 block of S. Stone Road, Marion, fraud/scam report.
4:25 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of S. Adams Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
4:28 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of S. Gallatin Street, Marion, overdose report.
8:31 p.m., Wednesday, 7300 block of S. Wheeling Pike, Jonesboro, shots fired report.
10:15 p.m., Wednesday, 3800 block of S. Garthwaite Road, Marion, harassment report.
Marion Police Department
12:50 a.m., Wednesday, 900 block of S. Western Avenue, battery report.
1:20 a.m., Wednesday, 900 block of S. Western Avenue, intoxicated person. A man was arrested for public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and battery by bodily waste.
12:29 p.m., Wednesday, area of Ind. 18 and 400 East, traffic stop. A driver was cited following a traffic stop.
12:54 p.m., Wednesday, 4300 block of S. Lincoln Boulevard, fraud/scam report.
1:14 p.m., Wednesday, 300 block of S. Branson Street, fraud/scam report.
1:23 p.m., Wednesday, 300 block of E. Swayzee Street, burglary report.
2:08 p.m., Wednesday, 1300 block of W. Third Street, fraud/scam report.
3:26 p.m., Wednesday, 100 block of E. Highland Avenue, residential entry. A woman was arrested for criminal trespass and residential entry.
4:30 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of S. Gallatin Street, overdose report.
4:29 p.m., Wednesday, 2200 block of S. Home Avenue, counterfeiting report.
5:40 p.m., Wednesday, 700 block of S. Adams Street, theft report.
8:16 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of E. Sixth St., battery report.
9:08 p.m., Wednesday, 300 block of S. Branson Street, theft report.
9:21 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of N. Bradner Avenue, traffic stop. A woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
9:53 p.m., Wednesday, 800 block of N. Knight Circle, runaway report.
11:02 p.m., Wednesday, 1500 block of S. Western Avenue, prostitution report.
Jonesboro Police Department
3:24 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of S. Main Street, sex offense report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 273 (capacity 274)
Female: 48
Male: 225
As of 8:03 a.m., Thursday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 5
Female: 1
Male: 4
As of 4:57 a.m., Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.