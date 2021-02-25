Arrests

Timothy Leroy Bricker, last known address 1818 S. Race St., Marion, false informing, theft. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.

All arrests and logs reflect preliminary reports and charges as reported by local agencies and Grant County Central Dispatch.

