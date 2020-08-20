Arrests
James Lee Nicodemus, last known address 711 Norton Ave., Fairmount, pretrial release violation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Brandon Robert Rigdon, last known address Marion, public intoxication. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Chloe Christine Saylor, last known address 825 E. South F St., Gas City, battery. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $305 bond.
Matthew Todd Dalton, last known address 3007 W. 800 South, Jonesboro, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Thomas Richard Ralston, last known address 11814 S 450 W. 35, Van Buren, invasion of privacy. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
11:28 a.m., Tuesday, 3900 block of S. Houck Street, Marion, missing juvenile report.
9:54 p.m., Tuesday, 3000 block of W. 800 S, Fairmount, battery report.
Marion Police Department
12:23 a.m., Tuesday, 600 block of W. Second Street, criminal trespass. A woman was arrested for criminal trespass to residence.
1:02 a.m., Tuesday, 1500 block of S. Miller Avenue, theft report.
2:13 a.m., Tuesday, area of Highland and Meridian, traffic stop. A woman was cited for possession of marijuana.
11:02 a.m., Tuesday, 3900 block of S. Houck Street, missing juvenile report.
12:57 p.m., Tuesday, 300 block of S. Branson Street, theft report.
1:25 p.m., Tuesday, 3700 block of S. Prince Hall Drive, theft report.
1:46 p.m., Tuesday, 1600 block of W. Boles Drive, theft report.
3:28 p.m., Tuesday, area of Second Street and Bradner Avenue, intoxicated person. A man was arrested for public intoxication.
4:31 p.m., Tuesday, 2200 block of W. 12th Street, theft report.
4:45 p.m., Tuesday, 4100 block of S. Western Avenue, theft report.
5:38 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
Fairmount Police Department
9:03 a.m., Tuesday, 300 block of N. Mill Street, burglary report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 290 (capacity 274)
Female: 50
Male: 240
As of 8:01 a.m., Wednesday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 3 (capacity 46)
Female: 0
Male: 3
As of 4:15 a.m., Wednesday.
