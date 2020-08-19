Arrests
Jessica Danielle Ganaway, last known address 2906 S. Landess St., Marion, domestic battery, driving while suspended. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
Larry Wayne Garcia, last known address 2003 W. 11th St., Marion, possession of marijuana, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, carrying handgun without license on/in school property. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $19,000 bond.
Cassandra Marie Knauff, last known address 471 E. Park Drive, Huntington, unlawful possession of syringe. She was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Rocio Trejo Puckett, last known address 817 E. 28th St., Marion, pretrial release violation. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Cassidy Nicole Rose, last known address 5133 Prestwick Square Drive, Marion, counterfeiting. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Adam Keith Sears, last known address 9691 West 400 South, Swayzee, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of a Schedule I-IV controlled substance, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of paraphernalia. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $3,510 bond.
Briana Ayriel Elam, last known address 610 W. Second St., Marion, criminal trespass. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Ian Uriah McPhearson, last known address 904 Meadow Lane, Alexandria, possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
David G. Smithson, last known address 312 Queenslane, Noblesville, leaving the scene of an accident, OWI. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Shawn Allen Whitaker, last known address 620 W. Coulton Court, Marion, resisting law enforcement. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
9:56 a.m., Monday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, fraud/scam report.
10:55 a.m., Monday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
10:57 a.m., Monday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
12:55 p.m., Monday, 2600 block of S. 400 E, fraud/scam report.
3:45 p.m., Monday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
3:57 p.m., Monday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
3:53 p.m., Monday, 800 block of S. Main Street, Upland, theft report.
Marion Police Department
4:57 a.m., Monday, 1400 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, theft report.
12:09 p.m., Monday, 800 block of E. 30th Street, Marion, traffic stop. A man was arrested for driving while suspended.
1:12 p.m., Monday, 600 block of S. Washington Street, prostitution report.
1:58 p.m., Monday, 2900 block of S. Torrence, traffic stop. A woman was arrested for driving while suspended.
3:25 p.m., Monday, 2100 block of S. Brownlee, battery report.
6:03 p.m., Monday, 1500 block of E. Bradford Street, fraud/scam report.
Gas City Police Department
12:12 p.m., Monday, 900 block of S. Fourth Street, shots fired report.
Upland Police Department
3:53 p.m., Monday, 800 block of S. Main Street, theft report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 293 (capacity 274)
Female: 51
Male: 242
As of 8:24 a.m., Tuesday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 3 (capacity 46)
Female: 0
Male: 3
As of 5:04 a.m., Tuesday.
