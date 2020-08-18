Arrests
Ryan Allen Bigelow, last known address 1545 N. Illinois St., Marion, attachment. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones, last known address 2223 S. Boots St., Marion, home detention violation, theft. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Walter Wendell Gates, Jr., last known address 3125 Bowser Ave., Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, failure to appear. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,505 bond.
Jason Paul Hall, last known address 1628 W. Marion Ave., Marion, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Christopher Scott Johnson, last known address 1802 S. Race St., Marion, criminal mischief. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Dilion Lee Miller, last known address 114 N. Washington St., Marion, failure to register as a sex offender, theft. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on $1,005 and $205 bonds, respectively.
Zackery Dean Smith, last known address 1305 W. Fifth St., Marion, counterfeiting. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Michael Dewayne Bryant, last known address 553 E. Marshal St., Marion, failure to appear (two counts), failure to identify, false informing, public intoxication. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on two $205 bonds and a $285 bond, respectively.
Cody Crouse, last known address Marion, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Daren Dewayne Haynes, last known address 122 S. E St., Marion, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Jessica Lynn King, last known address 105 W. Vine St., Van Buren, OWI. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Roderick Maurice Long, last known address 5601 Prestwick Square Drive, possession of marijuana. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Kenneth Justin Price, last known address 914 N. Morton St., Fairmount, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
James Richard Reece, Jr., last known address 815 E. 24th St., Marion, operating with a BAC of 0.15 percent or above. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Brandon Robert Rigdon, last known address homeless, public intoxication. He was released from the Grant County Jail on the authority of Grant Circuit Court.
Rhon Rainier Sheron, last known address 2203 Valley Ave., Marion, driving while suspended. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Antonio Desmond Springer, last known address 1 Bertha Court, Marion, driving while suspended, synthetic identity deception, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on $605 and $7,505 bonds, respectively.
Brandy Elaine Croucher, last known address 101 S. First Ave., Jonesboro, violation of probation. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Keith Alan Croucher, last known address 101 S. First Ave., Jonesboro, criminal mischief, domestic battery. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Joe Anthony Delgado, last known address 3611 S. Washington St., Marion, domestic battery. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
Terry Lee Green, last known address 3104 S. Washington St., Marion, habitual traffic violator. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Denver Charles Helton, last known address 737 S. Bellview Place, indianapolis, OWI. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Diyln Wayne Lovelady, last known address 3515 Lincoln Blvd., Marion, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Brian Matthew Perkins, last known address 2320 S. Nebraska St., Marion, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Gabriel Orion Purvis, last known address 209 Sims St,. Swayzee, interference with reporting a crime, criminal mischief (two counts), resisting law enforcement, intimidation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Dustin David Sandoval, last known address 318 W. 39th St., Marion, operating with a BAC of 0.15 percent or above. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Michael B. Sturgeon, Jr., last known address 318 Hammon St., Logansport, theft. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Casandra Kristine Swetman, last known address 1518 E. Davison Court No. 4, Marion, battery. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $455 bond.
Darius Tywan Weeks, last known address 2921 Holmes Ave., Marion, failure to identify. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Lauren Michelle Tharp, last known address 1026 E. Sherman St., Marion, operating with a BAC of 0.15 percent or above, battery against public safety official, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on $505 and $605 bonds, respectively.
Michael Matthew Tharp, last known address 1026 E. Sherman St., Marion, battery against public safety official, disorderly conduct, battery. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
12:35 a.m., Friday, 3600 block of S. Granton Place Drive, Marion, domestic battery report.
9:34 a.m., Friday, 4900 block of S. Western Avenue, Marion, fraud/scam report.
9:39 a.m., Friday, 6600 block of S. Meridian Street, Marion, fraud/scam report.
11 a.m., Friday, 1300 block of S. New York Avenue, Marion, theft report.
6:54 p.m., Friday, 400 block of S. Adams Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
7 p.m., Friday, 400 block of S. Adams Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
7:03 p.m., Friday, 400 block of S. Adams Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
8:30 p.m., Friday, 5000 block of N. Ind. 9, traffic stop. A man was arrested on a warrant for operating while never licensed, false informing, speeding and possession of marijuana.
12:39 a.m., Saturday, area of 38th and Nelson, intoxicated driver. A man was arrested for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while suspended, failure to provide registration, signaling before turn or lane change and OWI.
8:30 a.m., Saturday, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, warrant service. A man was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
1:45 p.m., Saturday, 1500 block of W. Lakeview Drive, Marion, theft report.
2:16 p.m., Saturday, 300 block of Norma Drive, Marion, fraud/scam report.
3:15 p.m., Saturday, 6600 block of E. 600 S, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
7:53 p.m., Saturday, 300 block of N. Butler Avenue, death investigation.
1:34 a.m., Sunday, 2400 block of W. 300 S, intoxicated driver. A man was arrested for OWI.
1:08 a.m., Sunday, 100 block of E. Swayzee Street, Marion, death investigation.
5:16 p.m., Sunday, 10000 block of E. 1000 S, Upland, shots fired report.
Marion Police Department
1:49 a.m., Friday, 1200 block of S. Western Avenue, armed subject. A man was arrested for carrying a handgun without a permit.
8:44 a.m., Friday, 3000 block of S. Branson Street, Marion, missing juvenile report.
10:41 a.m., Friday, area of 17th and Britton, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
10:54 a.m., Friday, 1300 block of S. New York Avenue, theft report.
11:29 a.m., Friday, 1300 block of Good Court, Marion, burglary report.
11:56 a.m., Friday, 1300 block of W. Eighth Street, theft report.
12:17 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of S. Western Avenue, theft report.
12:41 p.m., Friday, 200 block of S. Branson Street, theft report.
2:13 p.m., Friday, 2200 block of S. Boots Street, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
4:19 p.m., Friday, 1200 block of S. Nebraska Street, theft report.
4:44 p.m., Friday, 2700 block of W. Ninth Street, theft report.
9:23 p.m., Friday, area of Bradford and Pennsylvania, traffic stop. A man was arrested for operator never licensed.
9:44 p.m., Friday, 1300 block of W. Second Street, intoxicated person. A man was arrested for public intoxication.
9:50 p.m., Friday, 1100 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, traffic stop. A man was arrested on a warrant.
10:26 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of W. Second Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
11:56 p.m., Friday, area of 30th and the Bypass, traffic stop. A man was arrested for possession of marijuana.
4:03 a.m., Saturday, 100 block of Modlin Place, shots fired report.
7:42 a.m., Saturday, 3500 block of S. Boots Street, theft report.
9:23 a.m., Saturday, 3600 block of S. Landess Street, theft report.
10:06 a.m., Saturday, area of Fifth and Branson streets, battery report.
10:52 a.m., Saturday, 1500 block of S. Western Avenue, warrant service. A man was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
4:35 p.m., Saturday, 2500 block of W. 10th Street, battery report.
8 p.m., Saturday, 1500 block of W. First Street, theft report.
8:08 p.m., Saturday, 300 block of E. Third Street, warrant service. A man was arrested for public intoxication, false informing, failure to appear and on a warrant.
9:09 p.m., Saturday, 3000 block of S. McClure Street, missing juvenile.
9:36 p.m., Saturday, 1700 block of Jackson, traffic stop. A man was arrested for driving while suspended.
10:25 p.m., Saturday, 1600 block of W. Ninth Street, shots fired report.
3:23 a.m., Sunday, area of First and Boots streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for refusal to identify.
9:10 a.m., Sunday, 700 block of S. Washington Street, theft report.
10:29 a.m., Sunday, 900 block of E. 27th Street, burglary report.
2:57 p.m., Sunday, area of Ninth and Adams streets, traffic stop. A woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
6:45 p.m., Sunday, 200 block of W. 38th Street, traffic stop. A woman was arrested on a warrant for battery.
10:12 p.m., Sunday, area of 22nd and Nebraska streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for habitual traffic violator.
10:23 p.m., Sunday, 800 block of E. 28th Street, battery report.
Matthews Police Department
5:22 p.m., Friday, 200 block of E. Eighth Street, fraud/scam report.
Converse Police Department
12:21 p.m., Friday, 300 block of S. Edward Street, theft report.
9:37 a.m., Saturday, 600 block of E. Walnut Street, burglary report.
12:39 p.m., Sunday, 100 block of E. Marion Street, theft report.
Gas City Police Department
10:10 a.m., Saturday, 300 block of N. Harrisburg Avenue, theft report.
3:22 p.m., Saturday, 900 block of E. Main Street, theft report.
8:30 p.m., Saturday, 200 block of W. North A Street, theft report.
Fairmount Police Department
4:25 p.m., Saturday, 700 block of S. Main Street, domestic battery report.
Upland Police Department
11:40 a.m., Saturday, 100 block of E. Washington Street, missing adult report.
7:35 p.m., Saturday, 300 block of N. First Street, battery report.
Jonesboro Police Department
7:37 p.m., Sunday, 200 block of E. 10th Street, theft report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 295 (capacity 274)
Female: 50
Male: 245
As of 8:32 a.m., Monday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 4
Female: 0
Male: 4
As of 4:08 a.m., Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.