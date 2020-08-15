Arrests
Brett Allen Andrews, last known address 321 E. Grant St., Marion, possession of marijuana, dealing in methamphetamine between 5-10 grams with enhancing circumstance. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $50,005 bond.
Amber Michelle Baty, last known address 1485 E. Gregg Court, Marion, failure to identify, theft, unlawful possession of syringe. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on $205 and $605 bonds, respectively.
Benjamin Scott Brannon, last known address 5712 S. Adams St., Marion, domestic battery. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Larry Wayne Garcia, last known address 2003 W. 11th St., Marion, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun person convicted of domestic battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Michael Allen Horn, last known address 1421 E. Ind. 18, Marion, burglary. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $10,005 bond.
James Clark Martin, last known address 1026 Sheridan Ave., Zanesville, Ohio, OWI. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,505 bond.
Jon Leven Millspaugh, last known address 12233 Carriage Stone Drive, Fishers, fraud on a financial institution, forgery, theft, check fraud, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction. he was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Paul Edward Stephney, Jr., last known address 607 E. Christy, Marion, leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,205 bond.
Tyrik Lemurl Bates, last known address 1017 S. Western Ave., Marion, carrying handgun without license committed on or near school property. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Shawn Leslie Cox, last known address 605 W. Sixth St., Marion, invasion of privacy. He was being held at the Grant County jail on a $405 bond.
Tyler Ray Eugene Frayer, last known address 10580 Sand Creek Blvd., Fishers, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery in presence of child less than 16, interference with reporting a crime. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,005 bond.
Nathaniel Lucas, last known address 1725 S. Boots St., Marion, OWI. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
7:41 a.m., Thursday, 1100 block of W. 200 N, Peru, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
9:06 a.m., Thursday, 500 block of S. Adams Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
10:19 a.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
3:51 p.m., Thursday, area of Ind. 18 and 400 E, battery report.
3:55 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
4:37 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
4:40 p.m., Thursday, 7100 block of Wheeling Pike, Jonesboro, theft report.
4:57 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
5:12 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
6:15 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
6:52 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
Marion Police Department
3:56 a.m., Thursday, area of 28th and Meridian streets, intoxicated driver. A man was arrested for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more.
1:19 p.m., Thursday, 300 block of W. Third Street, Marion, fraud/scam report.
1:40 p.m., Thursday, 3200 block of S. Western Avenue, Marion, assault report.
1:43 p.m., Thursday, 700 block of N. Washington Street, fraud/scam report.
2:04 p.m., Thursday, 400 block of W. 30th Street, battery report.
2:32 p.m., Thursday, 400 block of W. 30th Street, battery report.
3:25 p.m., Thursday, 300 block of N. Washington Street, death investigation.
5:34 p.m., Thursday, 1600 block of W. First Street, traffic stop. A woman was arrested for refusal to identify and unlawful possession of syringe.
8:13 p.m., Thursday, 1300 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, battery report.
8:42 p.m., Thursday, 1800 block of W. 11th Street, attempted burglary report.
Gas City Police Department
11:24 a.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Main Street, child neglect report.
4:38 p.m., Thursday, 500 block of E. South A Street, fraud/scam report.
6:58 p.m., Thursday, 500 block of S. Ninth Street, battery report.
Fairmount Police Department
9:53 p.m., Thursday, 600 block of S. Walnut Street, shots fired report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 290
Male: 240
Female: 50
As of 3:06 a.m., Friday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 7
Female: 1
Male: 6
As of 3:06 a.m., Friday.
All arrests and logs reflect preliminary reports and charges as reported by local agencies and Grant County Central Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.