Arrests
Cinda Jean Kindle, last known address 611 W. 11th St., Jonesboro, battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery, strangulation. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Beverly Diane Poole, last known address 202 South Hill St., Marion, drug court violation. She was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Sedrick Vernard Poplar, last known address 1213 S. Nebraska St., Marion, possession of marijuana. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Terry Alan Sloderbeck, last known address 221 East 10th St., Jonesboro, possession of child pornography. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Elizabeth Ann Vargas, last known address 1515 S. Miller Ave., Marion, strangulation, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. She was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Joseph Alan Burget, last known address 803 N. 12th St., Elwood, failure to appear. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Zachary Wayne Daniels, last known address 110 S. Forest Ave., Marion, possession of a legend drug. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Jeremy Rene Hamilton, last known address 2210 S. Home Ave. Apt. 1, Marion, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Marsha Louise Kindle, last known address 620 W. Third St., Marion, failure to appear. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Charles Gar Riddle, last known address 1219 S. Michigan Ave., Marion, failure to appear on felony charge (two counts). He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Christina M. Tabor, last known address 1123 S. D St., Marion, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine between 5-10 grams. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Mark Alan Watkins, last known address 2413 S. Adams St., Marion, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine greater than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of syringe. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
8:55 a.m., Wednesday, 400 block of S. Adams Street, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
9:03 a.m., Wednesday, 200 block of E. Taylor Street, Sims, theft report.
1:22 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of S. Adams Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
1:41 p.m., Wednesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
5:22 p.m., Wednesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for pretrial violation.
7:37 p.m., Wednesday, area of 700 S and 300 W, shots fired.
7:47 p.m., Wednesday, 7400 block of E. 700 S, battery report.
Marion Police Department
11:56 a.m., Wednesday, 1700 block of W. 10th Street, domestic battery.
1:07 p.m., Wednesday, 1300 block of W. 10th Street, theft report.
3:31 p.m., Wednesday, 2300 block of W. 12th Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
3:47 p.m., Wednesday, 1500 block of W. Nelson Street, theft report.
4:23 p.m., Wednesday, 700 block of E. Grant Street, theft report.
6:36 p.m., Wednesday, Interstate 69 southbound at the 259 mile marker, Gas City, traffic stop. A man was arrested for possession of marijuana.
6:40 p.m., Wednesday, 1000 block of E. 28th Street, runaway.
10:49 p.m., Wednesday, area of Ninth and Nebraska streets, traffic stop. A woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
11:04 p.m., Wednesday, 600 block of W. Third Street, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
11:21 p.m., Wednesday, area of 14th and Adams streets, shots fired.
Gas City Police Department
8:40 p.m., Wednesday, 600 block of S. Broadway Street, warrant service. A juvenile was arrested on a warrant.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 289 (capacity 274)
Female: 50
Male: 239
As of 7:50 a.m., Thursday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 6
Female: 0
Male: 6
As of 4:21 a.m., Thursday.
All arrests and logs reflect preliminary reports and charges as reported by local agencies and Grant County Central Dispatch.
