Arrests
Nicole Rachelle Bosworth, last known address 218 E. Eighth St., Jonesboro, possession of methamphetamine. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Heather Jo Huffman, last known address 39 E. Market St., Wabash, unlawful possession of syringe. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,205 bond.
Jed Andrew Lefever, last known address 5810 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, failure to appear. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Emmaline Elizabeth Nunn, last known address 1200 S. Fourth Ave., Jonesboro, violation of probation. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Felicia Yetund Ogunbuyide, last known address 1030 E. Old Kokomo Road, Marion, leaving the scene of an accident. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Seth Michael Story, last known address 6340 S. 1050 E, Upland, theft. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Cierra Nicole Vasquez, last known address 207 W. S. H St., Gas City, OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Cully J. Voland, last known address 912 Race St., Jonesboro, invasion of privacy. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Joseph Benjamin Walker, last known address 1839 South Adams St., Marion, leaving the scene of an accident. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Kaeli Raelynn Wert, last known address 940 E. 38th St., Marion, battery. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $305 bond.
Albert Lee Beeks, Jr., last known address 225 E. Ninth St., Jonesboro, unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug with intent to deliver. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $50,005 bond.
Jeremy Wayne Brashear, last known address unknown, visiting a common nuisance. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Matthew Joseph Denson, last known address 1741 West 500 North, Marion, theft. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Marion Police Department
2:26 a.m., Sunday, 1300 block of W. Second Street, intoxicated person. A man was arrested for public intoxication.
3:32 a.m., Sunday, 1200 block of S. Lenfesty Avenue, runaway.
7:04 a.m., Sunday, 6900 block of S. Maple Drive, theft report.
12:29 p.m., Sunday, 1400 block of W. Winona Drive, child neglect report.
3:07 p.m., Sunday, 1300 block of S. Miller Avenue, death investigation.
4:05 p.m., Sunday, 400 block of W. 10th Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.
5:13 p.m., Sunday, 3400 block of S. Overman, domestic battery report.
7:17 p.m., Sunday, 1300 block of W. Fourth Street, burglary report.
8:45 p.m., Sunday, area of Seventh and Washington streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
9:12 p.m., Sunday, 3600 block of S. Boots Street, theft report.
9:35 p.m., Sunday, 500 block of W. Coulton Court, invasion of privacy. A man was arrested for invasion of privacy.
10:01 p.m., Sunday, area of Third and Nebraska streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement.
8:04 a.m., Monday, 600 block of W. Second Street, theft report.
8:38 a.m., Monday, 4800 block of S. Western Avenue, theft report.
9:14 a.m., Monday, 600 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, theft report.
10:07 a.m., Monday, 4000 block of S. Harmon Street, theft report.
3:08 p.m., Monday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, theft report.
6:04 p.m., Monday, 1000 block of N. Forest Avenue, theft report.
7:32 p.m., Monday, 3600 block of S. Felton Street, shots fired report.
9:17 p.m., Monday, 900 block of S. Western Avenue, battery report.
8:52 a.m., Tuesday, 3600 block of S. Washington Street, fraud/scam report.
11:10 a.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
1:26 p.m., Tuesday, 900 block of W. Spencer Avenue, fraud/scam report.
3:18 p.m., Tuesday, 300 block of N. Wabash Avenue, vehicle theft report.
11:48 p.m., Tuesday, 3200 block of S. Curfman Road, vehicle theft report.
Gas City Police Department
3:38 p.m., Friday, 300 block of S. Second Street, theft report.
10:05 p.m., Saturday, 800 block of E. South B Street, shots fired report.
10:28 p.m., Saturday, 700 block of E. South F Street, car fire.
11:21 a.m., Tuesday, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
Swayzee Police Department
10:08 a.m., Friday, 100 block of W. Cole Street, fraud/scam report.
Fairmount Police Department
9:40 p.m., Saturday, 800 block of S. Walnut Street, shots fired report.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
8:17 a.m., Tuesday, 5900 block of Decator Road, Fort Wayne, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
2:05 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, OWI and possession of marijuana.
3:20 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for theft.
4:33 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 289 (capacity 274)
Female: 50
Male: 239
As of 9:09 a.m., Wednesday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 5
Female: 0
Male: 5
As of 3:47 a.m., Wednesday.
