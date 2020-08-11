Arrests
Patrick Darrell Autry, last known address 707 E. Walnut St., Marion, battery resulting in bodily injury to person less than 14, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Christian Jean Paul Jameson Barlow, last known address 534 N. Gregg Drive, Marion, battery. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $305 bond.
Madisan Shay Burnett, last known address 3242 S. Branson St., Marion, residential entry, criminal mischief. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Allen Dean, last known address 612 W. Sixth St., Marion, possession of methamphetamine. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Tabitha Sue Fritch, last known address 310 W. S. B St., Gas City, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Dustin Marshall Chas Gill, last known address 1602 W. Ninth St., Marion, violation of probation, unlawful possession of syringe. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on $2,505 and $6,005 bonds, respectively.
Jasmine Marie Harris, last known address 437 Greentree Drive, Marion, theft. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Nicholas Allen Monks, last known address 981 N. Lismore Lane H, Indianapolis, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, minor consuming alcoholic beverage. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Isaiah Nathaniel Sharpe, last known address 832 W. 25th St., Indianapolis, dealing in marijuana, resisting law enforcement. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,205 bond.
Donnie Martell Shoemaker, last known address Granton Place, Marion, residential entry, invasion of privacy. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Alfred Dale Smith, Jr., last known address Marion, battery against public safety official. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Kelsy Lynn Weaver, last known address 0246 N. 500 E Lot 217, Marion, theft. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Valencia Jessica Weaver, last known address 1430 Bryant Court Apt. 1, Marion, resisting law enforcement, pretrial release violation, false informing. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on $205 and $605 bonds, respectively.
Aaron James Wheeler, last known address 4614 Farmington Road, Gas City, no operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $455 bond.
Shelby Leann Williams, last known address 503 Main St., Windfall, failure to appear. She was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Christopher Ryan Becraft, last known address 10120 S. 100 E, Fairmount, possession of marijuana. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $455 bond.
Brianna Mae Burton, last known address 1408 E. 61st St., Marion, possession of marijuana. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $455 bond.
Alexis Joann Mayweather, last known address 3607 S. Selby St., Marion, criminal mischief, residential entry, OWI. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Lloyd Wayne Moneyhun, last known address 912 S. Water St., Jonesboro, attachment. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Kyle James Olson, last known address 1912 Wilder St., Reno, Nevada, no operator’s license, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Derrik Nathan Turner, last known address 403 E. Christy St., Marion, OWI with prior conviction, driving while suspended. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Richard Lee Wilson, last known address 1104 N. 32nd St., Mattoon, Illinois, OWI. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,505 bond.
Kenneth Ray Carter, last known address 1424 W. Fifth St., Marion, criminal mischief, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction, resisting law enforcement. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on $1,005 and $205 bonds, respectively.
Jeffery Alan Childrey, last known address 1301 W. Second St., Marion, public intoxication. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Amanda Gail Clevenger, last known address 321 East South C St., Gas City, OWI endangering a person, OWI. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Charles Roland Garrett, last known address 1202 W. Ninth St., Marion, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $1,005 bond.
Willie Hogan, last known address 519 W. Coulton Court, Marion, invasion of privacy. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
Jennifer Nicole Manlove, last known address 527 S. Monroe St., Montpelier, Ohio, theft, harassment. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
John Paul Nelson, last known address 415 W. 10th St., Marion, attachment. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $800 bond.
Trey Alan Ressler, last known address 303 N. A St., Gas City, battery. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $455 bond.
Gabrielle Lynn Wortman, last known address 1307 W. Euclid Ave., Marion, violation of probation. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Lita Marie Bidwell, last known address 2510 S. Gallatin St., Marion, unlawful possession of syringe. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $3,105 bond.
Dennis Dewayne Coffey, last known address 514 W. Seventh St., Marion, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
5:22 a.m., Friday, 200 block of N. Grant Street, Gas City, penetrating trauma report.
11:25 a.m., Friday, 100 block of W. Madison Street, Tipton, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
1:23 p.m., Friday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
1:24 p.m., Friday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
2:33 p.m., Friday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for theft.
6:25 p.m., Friday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for battery and neglect of a dependent.
7:34 p.m., Saturday, 4800 block of E. 300 S, battery report.
10:25 p.m., Saturday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
7:10 a.m., Sunday, 6900 block of S. Maple Drive, theft report.
11:43 a.m., Sunday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for domestic battery.
4:01 p.m., Sunday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
5:28 p.m., Sunday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for theft and harassment.
Marion Police Department
1:19 a.m., Friday, 1300 block of E. Bradford Street, traffic stop. A man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
4:20 a.m., Friday, area of Spencer and Wabash avenues, traffic stop. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
8:39 a.m., Friday, 2400 block of W. Second Street, theft report.
10:30 a.m., Friday, 500 block of N. Lenfesty Avenue, suspicious person. A man was arrested for violation of protective order and residential entry.
12:15 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of W. Ninth Street, theft report.
4:10 p.m., Friday, 400 block of S. Adams Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
8:54 p.m., Friday, 1600 block of W. Second Street, theft report.
12:33 a.m., Saturday, 1300 block of W. Nelson Street, traffic stop. A driver was arrested for OWI and driving while suspended.
12:57 a.m., Saturday, Interstate 69 at the exit 264 ramp, traffic stop. A man was arrested for OWI.
2:24 a.m., Saturday, area of 33rd and Meridian streets, traffic stop. A driver was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed, reckless driving and accident leaving the scene.
3:24 a.m., Saturday, 1200 block of S. Lenfesty Avenue, runaway report.
11:13 a.m., Saturday, 3400 block of S. Selby Street, theft report.
2:06 p.m., Saturday, 2000 block of W. Therlow Drive, vehicle theft report.
3:53 p.m., Saturday, 600 block of S. Branson Street, shots fired report.
4:27 p.m., Saturday, 200 block of N. Washington Street, theft report.
9:22 p.m., Saturday, 2200 block of S. Gallatin Street, theft report.
10:01 p.m., Saturday, area of Horton and Bond, traffic stop. A woman was arrested for possession of marijuana.
2:26 a.m., Sunday, 1300 block of W. Second Street, intoxicated person. A man was arrested for public intoxication.
3:32 a.m., Sunday, 1200 block of S. Lenfesty Avenue, runaway.
7:04 a.m., Sunday, 6900 block of S. Maple Drive, theft report.
12:29 p.m., Sunday, 1400 block of W. Winona Drive, child neglect report.
3:07 p.m., Sunday, 1300 block of S. Miller Avenue, death investigation.
4:05 p.m., Sunday, 400 block of W. 10th Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.
5:13 p.m., Sunday, 3400 block of S. Overman, domestic battery report.
7:17 p.m., Sunday, 1300 block of W. Fourth Street, burglary report.
8:45 p.m., Sunday, area of Seventh and Washington streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
9:12 p.m., Sunday, 3600 block of S. Boots Street, theft report.
9:35 p.m., Sunday, 500 block of W. Coulton Court, invasion of privacy. A man was arrested for invasion of privacy.
10:01 p.m., Sunday, area of Third and Nebraska streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement.
Gas City Police Department
3:38 p.m., Friday, 300 block of S. Second Street, theft report.
10:05 p.m., Saturday, 800 block of E. South B Street, shots fired report.
10:28 p.m., Saturday, 700 block of E. South F Street, car fire.
Swayzee Police Department
10:08 a.m., Friday, 100 block of W. Cole Street, fraud/scam report.
Fairmount Police Department
9:40 p.m., Saturday, 800 block of S. Walnut Street, shots fired report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 289 (capacity 274)
Female: 49
Male: 240
As of 7:55 a.m., Monday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 6 (capacity 46)
Female: 0
Male: 6
As of 1:39 a.m., Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.