Bright blue pinwheels line the paths at Matter Park, representing the fun and carefree childhood each kid deserves.
Members of Prevent Child Abuse (PCA) Grant County placed the blue pinwheels around the park to raise awareness of child abuse.
“That’s really what we want for every child, to have a fun and carefree childhood,” said Jessy Pearson-Cheney, the president of PCA Grant County.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and this April it is particularly important.
During the stay-at-home order due to novel coronavirus COVID-19, awareness of child abuse is as important as ever, according to Pearson-Cheney.
“Going into this season of quarantine, we knew that rates of abuse were going to go up, and rates of reports were going to go down,” Pearson-Cheney said. “We just (don’t) have as many eyes on the children.”
The loss of jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic is causing meal scarcity and financial stress, which often lead to child abuse and neglect, Pearson-Cheney said.
“We know abuse happens when families are stressed in these specific ways,” Pearson-Cheney said.
For those taking social-distancing walks around their neighborhoods, Pearson-Cheney encourages them to look out for signs of child abuse and neglect.
“We’re still trying to help people understand, when they are out taking their walks, you can look around and make sure the kids in your neighborhood have food and help bridge those gaps if they don’t,” Pearson-Cheney said. “We’re still promoting awareness.”
Abuse can look like physical harm or lack of food, shelter, physical safety and emotional safety, Pearson-Cheney said.
“If you see a kid that seems to be really hungry or if you see a kid that seems to be outside all of the time and it just seems like they don’t have good supervision, those sorts of things are what you can be looking for in your neighborhood,” Pearson-Cheney said.
Because people will not be coming into contact with children as they usually would in schools and stores, Pearson-Cheney said people should learn to listen to their gut.
“We all kind of have this gut instinct to know when something is off,” Pearson-Cheney said. “So if in this time you see something that just doesn’t seem right and to your best common sense knowledge you just think, ‘I think something needs to check in on that,’ just make the call.”
Many people, according to Pearson-Cheney, refrain from reporting possible child abuse cases because they do not want to get others in trouble or step into a situation that is none of their business.
“You just have to make the anonymous call and then let the professionals step in, and if nothing is going on, then it’s fine. It’s better to err on the side of caution,” Pearson-Cheney said. “Don’t let fear step in the way of potentially preventing something really awful from happening to a child.”
PCA Grant County Treasurer and Executive Director of the Training Center Mary Prows said she is worried about kids going hungry during this time.
“Even though the schools are giving out food, some of the families don’t have transportation to go pick those up,” Prows said. “That concerns me.”
Prows said times like these could put children into “survival mode,” and neighbors should check on families to make sure they have the food and supplies that they need.
“Make a phone call, step on a porch, do whatever you need to do to make sure kids are eating,” Prows said.
While each kid deserves a childhood as fun and carefree as a pinwheel, many families are experiencing challenging times.
The pinwheels also represent each $5 donation from local community members to PCA, which were then used to award grants to six local organizations.
“We raised $1,050 in pinwheels this year and added additional funding that would have covered our event expenses to give out grants this year,” Pearson-Cheney said.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, PCA Grant County canceled its annual luncheon, resulting in less funding for grants than the organization has received in the past.
Each program applied for the mini-grants between the amount of $100 and $500, according to Prows.
Although PCA Grant County awarded twice the amount of money raised by the pinwheel donations, none of the groups were awarded their desired amount, Prows said.
“We had some money in the bank,” Prows said. “If each project was fully funded, they would have needed $3,000.”
PCA Grant County is still receiving donations online and through the mail. Visit the Prevent Child Abuse Grant County Facebook page for more information and to donate.
2020 awarded grants include:
McCulloch Junior High School/Janice Adams for the Becoming Me programming
Guardians of the Children for back to school supplies
Hands of Hope/Flannery Keal Home for educational toys
Little Giants Preschool for a therapy dog
Riverview Elementary School for weekend food supplies
The Training Center for summer food and adventures
