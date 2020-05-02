Each year, Allen Temple AME Church in Marion hosts a Sunday dinner to celebrate Pearl Bassett’s birthday.
Due to the stay-at-home order, the church had to bring the party to Bassett this year.
On April 28, 13 cars with more than 40 friends and family members caravanned from Allen Temple to Prince Hall Housing where Bassett lives.
Bassett watched from her window on the third floor as her friends waved signs and sang “Happy Birthday” and “May God bless you.”
At 109 years old, Pearl Bassett said she feels “no different.”
The only piece of advice Bassett had was, “Keep your mind on the man above. He’s the only one who knows what this is all about.”
A lifetime resident of Marion, Bassett is a life member of the NAACP, an active member of Allen Temple, a civil rights activist and a retired beautician.
Bassett played a vital role in the desegregation of the Matter Park Pool in 1955, was the first Democratic Precinct Chairwoman in Grant County and the first black secretary of the Grant County Democratic Central Committee.
Ann Jones, who has known Bassett all her life, said she was a role model for her.
“She was really an example for a lot of us in continuing your education and the struggles that we were confronted with being minorities,” Jones said. “She had the idea that if you just keep working, everything will open up for you. That was just her motto.”
Jones said Bassett lives with the same philosophy as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Don’t judge me on my color, judge me on my character,” Jones said. “That’s what she instilled in us.”
Before the recent pandemic, if there was a church service, Bassett was there, Jones said.
“She is faithful to the AME church,” Jones said. “You would always see Mrs. Bassett at Sunday School and Bible study, and she would sing in the choir. She’s very consistent.”
Bassett “never met a stranger,” Jones said, which is evidenced by the cross-section of people who were present at her birthday parade.
“To know her would be to love her,” Jones said.
Among those in the crowd of people celebrating Bassett was Bill Henry, who served as the mayor of Marion from 2000-2003.
Henry said he’s known Bassett for well over 50 years and was in high school when her daughter was in high school.
“She’s amazing. She’s just a wonderful, wonderful person,” Henry said.
The large number of people who came out to celebrate Bassett did not surprise Henry, he said.
“I would have expected it,” Henry said. “People know her and appreciate her.”
When Henry held office, he said he could always count on Bassett’s good advice on the way things needed to be done in Marion.
“She didn’t play games,” Henry said. “She’s always stood up for what’s right, and she doesn’t bite her tongue. She’s been involved in every struggle for progress in this community for years and years and years and years.”
Joselyn Whitticker, president of the Marion NAACP, said she met Bassett immediately after moving to Marion in 1990.
“She has shared her time, her talents, her blessings and her resources to assist the community of Marion,” Whitticker said. “She’s never been afraid to voice her opinion about something or to step back.”
Whitticker said Bassett had shared wisdom and stories from her life, which began April 28, 1911.
“She was a black in Marion, Indiana,” Whitticker said. “She learned to stay strong during difficult times. I don’t know how many of us could have survived what she has been allowed to survive and witness and still have a strong mind.”
As a teenager, Bassett lived through the 1930 lynching in downtown Marion, Whitticker said.
“She has lived through and seen injustices to people of color. She survived colored/white society. She survived the lunch counter boycotts,” Whitticker said. “She survived in a system that if you had an NAACP card, you could have been killed.”
In her younger years, Bassett sang in a traveling band, Whitticker said.
“Could that band go in the front door? No. They could not eat there. They could provide entertainment, but they could not go into the place, they could not sit down,” Whitticker said. “We’ve seen ‘colored’ or ‘negro’ signs and ‘white’ (signs), but we didn’t have to live that.”
Bassett has also seen progress.
“She has lived to see a black man become president. She has lived to see the gay rights movement,” Whitticker said. “And now she has lived through the COVID-19 virus.”
Despite the oppression and injustice Bassett has faced, she has continued to make a difference in her community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.