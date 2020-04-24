The last time Grant County students sat at their classroom desks was six weeks ago, on March 13.
When students and teachers left their schools that day, many expected to return by April 10.
Kitchen tables, couches and car seats have become many students’ place of learning for the remainder of the school year, and parents have become their teachers’ aides.
“It’s been an adjustment for sure,” said Greg Allison, an Eastbrook teacher and the parent of Eastbrook first-grader Lucas Allison. “We have gotten into a good routine the last couple of weeks. It is still very different from going to school every day, but we are doing the best we can, given the circumstances.”
Greg and his wife Andrea, who works in the resource room at Eastbrook South, are both able to work at home during this time, which allows them to trade off eLearning responsibilities throughout the day.
“We’ve tried as much as we can to stick to a routine as much as possible,” Greg said. “But when you have a nice day, you want to take advantage of that as well.”
As a teacher, Greg said the hardest part has been creating meaningful lessons for students to learn at home.
“We have to be more creative with that piece of it,” he said.
As a parent, Greg said keeping his son focused on schoolwork has been most challenging.
“There’s a lot of other distractions at home that he can run into quickly, so trying to keep him a little more focused on what he’s doing,” Greg said. “He mentioned the other day that he just misses his teacher. So I think that’s hard.”
Greg said he understands that many parents have a tougher time than his family is with eLearning, especially those who cannot work from home or afford the internet.
“They’ve put in a full day, and if they don’t have internet access, then it’s awfully hard for them to go sit in a parking lot of a school or a McDonald’s for two hours while their son or daughter does eLearning,” Greg said. “That’s putting a lot of strain on parents that way.”
To those parents having a difficult time, Greg said to have grace and reach out for help when needed.
“This is hard. Don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re doing the best you can,” Greg said. “Reach out to teachers. They are willing to help and answer questions. If you need help, don’t hesitate to reach out.”
Aware of the difficulties people are facing, Greg said he and many other teachers are being flexible with due dates.
“We’re not asking you to be perfect,” Greg said. “So, just try to reach out as much as possible, and I know our teachers will be flexible that way.”
Carie King, a Taylor University professor and mother of two Eastbrook students, said her experience has been different than parents with young children who need more help with schoolwork.
“It’s worked well for us,” she said. “My kids are pretty independent.”
Milo King, a seventh-grader, has a science teacher who has him doing experiments and learning outside, and Ellie King, a ninth-grader, is in a class that requires her to cook some meals for her family.
Extending the learning for her kids has been essential to Carie.
“At the end of the day, we’re talking about what they have been reading about or what they are curious about and then asking them to explore a little bit more,” Carie said.
In addition to their eLearning curriculum, Milo and Ellie read about what is happening in the world right now, including the spread of the coronavirus and how it is impacting the medical field.
“(Milo is) very much into the news, so we’re talking about credibility in the news, what to trust, what questions are being asked, what questions are not being asked, what information is not being shared,” Carie said. “We’re doing a lot of talking about that at night.”
While many people avoid talking about COVID-19 because they are afraid it will cause anxiety, Carie said talking about the virus has been positive for her children.
“We’re pretty good at talking through some of that trauma. We don’t want our kids to be fearful,” Carie said. “The fear comes when we can’t really ask questions. So what questions do you want to ask, and how can we talk about it as a family?”
While eLearning has not been too overwhelming for the King family, Carie also acknowledged that many families are having a harder time.
“I’ve got two independent kids who can work on their own while mom is doing her school work, and that’s not how all of the households look right now,” Carie said. “I’ve got a lot of friends that are struggling right now to make eLearning work.”
Carie’s biggest advice to parents is to ask their kids what they have learned at the end of the day and have a conversation about it.
“I think so often we’re focused on the tasks of the day that we forget to step back and think, ‘What did we learn today and what do we now do with what we learn?’” Carie said.
Eastbrook schools began doing eLearning before the pandemic, which Carie said made it easier for students and teachers.
“Our kids and teachers already had a bit of an introduction to it, but this is still unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” Carie said. “We’ve never done this like this for this long.”
