Beginning June 3, SNAP recipients in Indiana may use their Hoosier Works EBT cards to purchase groceries online for pickup or delivery at two approved retailers – Amazon and Walmart. SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.
“We have been working with our federal partners to remove barriers and provide safety and convenience benefits for Hoosier SNAP recipients – particularly those who are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and those who are homebound,” said Jennifer Sullivan, FSSA secretary. “We are pleased to make this benefit available for SNAP recipients in Indiana. While this service will initially and immediately address needs caused by the pandemic, we intend to keep this service in place permanently.”
