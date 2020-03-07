When starting to coach a robotics team, Conner Siebert was told first-year teams do not make it to the state competition.
Now, he is coaching his team as they compete with 220 other middle school teams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis today.
“It’s really nice to see how they’ve developed in their skill and as a team,” Siebert said. “They’ve accomplished so much together.”
Siebert is one of five coaches for Oak Hill Junior High School’s robotics team, the Phantom Eagles, which became a club last September after the school received a grant to buy a robot starter kit.
Although there was interest in joining the team, few of the students had experience with robotics, engineering or coding.
Despite the lack of experience, the hard work and dedication of the coaches and students has propelled them forward. They have continued to improve at local competitions, ultimately qualifying the team for the state.
“We’re competing against schools with it in their curriculum, with students who have practice time built into their school schedule,” said coach Margaret Miller. “Not to mention, some of these schools have a ton of funding and are competing with robots that are just massive. It makes this all the more impressive that (the Phantom Eagles) have been able to do so well.”
The school competes as part of VEX Robotics competitions, with two teams for different skill levels.
The first team works with an IQ plastic robot that stacks plastic blocks and moves various balls across an arena space. Students practice coding the robot to complete specific tasks for points and operate the robot for technical ability points. They also work together with competing teams for certain challenges.
As the team has competed, the students have learned how to improve their robot from other teams. Miller said it has been a continual process of improvement and learning.
“I enjoy learning about robots and coding at practice, but I like competitions too,” student Isabelle Regnault said. “Sometimes, I see what another team has learned to do and try to do that myself too. It’s fun to learn how to make the robot do what I want it to do.”
The second division, VRC, works with a metal robot, which operates through similar challenges, but on a larger and more difficult scale. In addition to increased overall difficulty, blocks are also supposed to be arranged in specific color orders, which adds another layer to the competition.
While the VRC division is more difficult overall, the Phantom Eagles have also had to work around the limitations of their workspace.
Currently, the VRC group does not have a playing field to use for practice. Instead, they have had to practice using masking tape guidelines on the floor or at Southwood Junior High School in Wabash. Miller said the VRC team’s robot was purchased through the donations of six families, but they were unable to buy many of the accompanying materials, like the playing field.
“We can hardly compete in VRC without the arena,” Miller said.
Although there have been obstacles, the students continue to push forward, all the while having fun along the way.
“I wouldn’t have met some of these people had it not been for robotics,” student Belle Malott said. “I hadn’t had classes with a lot of my team, but now we’re close. We always have a good time and support each other. It’s always a joyful and fun time.”
Student Ella McDivitt said her favorite part of robotics have been times they take time off to goof around, like rolling wheels down the hallway after school.
“It’s fun to watch the boys get mad too,” Regnault added. “Sometimes we’re all working on a code and then they just get frustrated, and it’s just funny how they react.”
Ultimately, it has been an activity that has brought students together in mutual interest for STEM.
“It’s fun to get to do something after school with your friends, but it’s also fun to start getting into things I’m interested in,” student Trent Nelson said. “I want to be an engineer someday and robotics has been something really good to get started in that and get on that path.”
Siebert, who is a senior at Oak Hill High School said although he has never had the opportunity to compete in robotics at Oak Hill, he is glad that students can get exposed to that industry now.
As he plans to graduate high school and attend Purdue University for civil engineering, Siebert said he hopes to compete with their robotics team.
“Some of these kids are going to be the next generation of engineers and this is a place to start,” Siebert said. “Robotics competitions can follow from here all the way up to college.”
Looking at the state competition, the team and coaches said they are hopeful that they will do well and move to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
Currently, the Phantom Eagles’ VRC team is ranked 10th in the state. Four spots from their division will advance from the state competition to nationals. The IQ team is ranked 14th in the state and 42 spots from their division will advance to nationals.
“I feel like we’re the underdogs,” Miller said. “As a first-year team, practicing without a playing field — it’s already impressive we’ve made it this far. Hopefully we can continue to exceed expectations.”
