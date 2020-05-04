INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen in northeast Indiana supported a statewide collaborative effort with the Indiana State Department of Health and other local organizations in a recent COVID-19 study, which took place April 24-29.
Gov. Eric Holcomb activated the Indiana National Guard to support the COVID- 19 state response on March 16. Soldiers and airmen served as medical assets and provided additional personnel for testing site logistics. For some service members, this mission hit closer to home as they performed their duties in the Hoosier communities in which they live.
