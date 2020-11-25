No Thursday paper due to Thanksgiving
The Chronicle-Tribune will not publish a Thursday, Nov. 26 edition due to the postal service being closed and not delivering mail in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Delivery service through the mail and e-edition publication on www.chronicle-tribune.com will continue as normal on Friday, Nov. 27.
ISDH updates COVID-19 count
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) stated Grant County has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Grant County COVID-19 deaths to 49.
A total of 19,018 individuals in Grant County have been tested for COVID-19, ISDH states, and over the last seven days 28.3 percent of all individuals tested for COVID-19 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
ISDH Tuesday announced that 5,702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 306,538 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,169 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 103 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,107,744 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,090,728 on Monday. A total of 3,976,683 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.corona virus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
CSO advisory
Marion Utilities announced a combined sewer overflow (CSO) advisory for Nov. 24.
When it rains, older sewer systems throughout the city can overflow, sending untreated rainwater mixed with sewage into the Mississinewa River and Boots Creek. In the event of rain, please avoid contact with water downstream of combined sewer overflows for the next three days. Signs are posted along the waterways to identify where contact with the water could be hazardous to your health. For more information, please visit marionutilities.com.
Marion City Council moving to Zoom meetings next month
Marion City Council President Deborah Cain said in an email Tuesday that all council meetings and committee meetings in December will be held via Zoom due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and various members of council currently in quarantine. Cain said as presiding officer she will be in council chambers as outlined in the governor’s executive order regarding remote meetings.
Council’s Rules Committee has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., and a regular council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The other regular December council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
Members of the public wishing to attend the meetings virtually should contact Debbie Goodman at the clerk’s office at 765-668-4424 or dgood man@cityofmarion.in.gov to receive the Zoom link.
