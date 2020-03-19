Department of Correction expands suspension of visitation
INDIANAPOLIS -- While there continue to be no known cases of COVID-19 among staff or offenders at Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) facilities, the previously announced suspension of all facility visitations has been expanded to include all facility volunteer staff. This change became effective at 5 p.m. March 18.
