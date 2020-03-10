INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who serves as chair of the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, announced a new grant program that will give Main Street communities the opportunity to preserve locations that highlight women’s history across Indiana.
“We’re excited to provide a new way to empower Main Street communities to discover, preserve and activate locations that shine a light on women’s history in Indiana. We want to capture how women have led and shaped their cities and towns,” Crouch said. “The goal is to find the inspiring and hidden places and stories that can be shared for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.