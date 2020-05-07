The Marion Public Library (MPL) has been awarded a $2,663 Action Grant from Indiana Humanities. Action Grants offer up to $3,000 to support nonprofit organizations that sponsor public humanities programs such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs.
MPL will use the grant money to host the traveling exhibition "Telling a People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature." In conjunction, it will highlight African American children’s literature in its collections and offer a series of related public programs, including workshops on genealogy, storytelling and the importance of bias awareness in children’s cultural competence.
