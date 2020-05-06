ttedeschi@chronicle-tribune.com
The expansion and wider availability of COVID-19 testing in Grant County will still be a priority as restrictions continue to be gradually lifted, according to county Health Officer William David Moore.
Moore said at a Wednesday press conference that Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan is “thoughtful, prudent and evidence-based” and a gradual return to “normal” life had to begin sometime, but he expects the number of positive cases to increase initially as a result of relaxed restrictions. The key to the plan is the fluidity of pausing or reversing reopening measures if things get worse, and testing will help leaders make those decisions, he said.
“I take the approach that while it is not perfect, that testing, testing, testing is the key to this as we begin to move forward,” he said.
As the county follows the state’s reopening plan’s stages, Moore said he hopes to have three distinct avenues for testing in Grant County. The first layer is the continual testing of sick and symptomatic individuals who meet CDC and ISDH criteria at Marion General Hospital that is already happening.
According to Moore, the second layer involves testing those at risk in the community, including nurses, first responders and emergency workers, group home and long term care workers, those who have been in close contact with a positive case and other individuals with less severe symptoms that do not make them eligible for a test at the hospital.
Moore said the state in partnership with OptumServe Health Services will be opening up a second-tier testing site five days a week at the Grant County Family YMCA as early as May 13 as part of 50 total testing sites statewide. The testing will still be by appointment only and for those who meet certain criteria, and Moore said more information will be forthcoming on how to register to schedule an appointment if you qualify.
“There’s a wing of (the YMCA) that has its own air conditioning system, its own entry, its own exit that the YMCA after we made sure that it does not endanger in any way the other public that’s in the rest of that building, the YMCA has made that available and that will be the testing site that we have,” Moore said. “So that is an appropriate first step from where the hospital was and where the state health department was we only do the sick people to let’s look and see what’s going on in the community in the next layer.”
The third tier of testing Moore wants to see is testing made available for anyone who wants a test. Grant County currently does not have the capacity or ability to conduct these tests, but Moore said officials are working to do so.
“We’d like to take the example from Colonial Oaks,” Moore said. “They said, ‘Let’s test everybody,’ and once they tested everybody they found that many of the infections were coming from people who were asymptomatic in the community. And as we begin to rein this in and begin to try to get this under control for now we also now need to see where else in the community is this infection.”
If widespread testing to all who wanted it were available, Moore said the individuals and the county as a whole would have more information on how to proceed to avoid further spread of the virus.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley said the county has seen a bit of a plateau in cases and deaths and will continue to move through Stage 2 of the governor’s plan unless the data shows an outbreak or cluster of cases that would indicate the need to reintroduce restrictions.
“If something pops up, we’ll deal with that,” he said. “Whether it has to be isolated or whether it is something that affects the entire county, we’ll go from there.”
Stage 2 includes the lifting of travel restrictions, permitting social gatherings up to 25 people, personal services like nail and hair salons opening May 11 by appointment, restaurants and bars opening at 50 percent capacity and religious services permitted beginning May 8. Those over 65 and others with compromised immune systems are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible.
Bardsley stressed while larger social gatherings are allowed, individuals should still be wearing face masks and keeping 6 feet of social distance between their friends and family when gathering together.
“Plain old common sense, it tells us that the less interaction, the less exposure, the less exposure, the less contamination, the less contamination, the less infections and we have positively been working through this over the last few weeks,” he said. “We’re allowed to be with our friends, but refrain from hugging if you can.”
Moore said all the work citizens have done to socially distance and stay at home over the last two months has made a tangible difference, and vigilance and caution is still needed while things slowly return back to normal.
“We paid the price to get here. Let’s not squander it. Let’s not waste it. Let’s take our time and take the steps that it takes to be there as we get back into normal life,” he said.
Grant County EMA Director Bob Jackson said the Emergency Operations Center is staying on alert and ready but is shifting from a “response” to “recovery” mode and may begin holding briefings less frequently while maintaining communication with a core group of county leaders.
“We’re still a little short on PPE (personal protective equipment) and we expect that to continue for some time,” he said. “We’ll work through the summer to try to rebuild some of our inventory and really to try to build the stockpile so that in the event that we would get a resurge at some point whether it’s in the fall or whatever we would be better prepared than we have been.”
Marion General Hospital (MGH) representative Sarah Evans said while COVID-19 testing and treatment continues, MGH resumed elective surgeries on Monday.
“While we understand that having an elective surgery during this time may seem to be a scary thing, we just want to assure you that it really is a decision that should be made between you as a patient and your health care provider and a discussion of the risk and benefits to proceed with an elective surgery,” she said. “We are taking all CDC recommended actions to provide the safest surgical experience possible for our patients.”
Visitation restrictions continue at MGH’s main campus and outpatient clinics continue to be providing limited services, Evans said. Patients with doctor’s appointments will also find a new routine.
“We’re going to ask you to wait in your vehicle until close to the time of your appointment really to reduce the number of people congregating in your waiting rooms,” Evans said. “You will receive a phone call ahead of your appointment time to give you specific instructions as to how to prepare and what steps to take for your appointment.”
Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh said the city is working to secure masks and thermometers to open City Hall back up for employees as early as Monday, May 11. Once the city receives the equipment, City Hall will continue to be closed to the public but employees will report to work in their regular offices after having their temperatures taken at entrances each day, he said.
“Again, only essential personnel needs to be there, but most of City Hall is essential. There will be a couple of people who will be allowed to work from home,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.