The sound of applause and rejoicing echoed through the streets of downtown Marion as eight people were baptized in the parking lot of the Grant County Rescue Mission (GCRM) Tuesday.
“For me, (being baptized) was just washing all that negative, ungodly, unholy stuff off me,” said Jody. “It just felt really good.”
Jody and the six other men baptized are participants in the GCRM Life Change Recovery Program, an eight-month program for men dealing with addiction, life issues and chemical dependencies.
Before joining the program, Jody lived in East Tennessee.
“I was just in a bad place in my life, and I didn’t want to live that life I was living anymore,” Jody said. “I just needed a change.”
A friend pointed him to the Life Change Recovery Program, which Jody joined two weeks ago.
“It’s been awesome. The staff is great. They show me a lot of love,” Jody said. “I’m just putting my trust in the Lord that he is going to direct my path and show me what he wants me to do, day by day.”
James McKinnie, a GCRM minister and a graduate of the Life Change Recovery Program, baptized the seven men and one woman who stopped when she saw the truck.
“Baptism represents us dying to our old self, being buried and resurrected in our new life with Christ,” McKinnie said.
Cassius, who joined the program a week ago, said he was baptized as a child before he could remember.
“That was my parents, that was their choice,” Cassius said. “(Baptism) is a choice you make to wash away the past. Step out of the old you into the new you.”
Cassius said he gave his life to the Lord on April 26, 2009, but he “fell off of the path” before rededicating his life to the Lord last week.
“It was a choice for me to be born again,” Cassius said. “Not only by surrendering and giving my heart to the Lord again willingly and completely, but this was about cleansing my soul, washing everything away.”
Being baptized again was “a rush,” Cassius said.
“It just feels like a whole other day already,” Cassius said. “It just feels like the day just started all over again.”
Marvin, Harold and Clayton said they had also been baptized previously, but chose to be rebaptized to symbolize their new life.
“I got baptized before,” said Marvin. “It was for my family and not for God. Today, I did it for God.”
Clayton said he decided to get baptized to show that he had become a Christian.
“(Being a Christian is) being able to praise and help others, and not just help yourself,” Clayton said. “Remember that others exist.”
Carl said he had been in the program since November, and he felt fantastic after being baptized.
“There aren’t words that describe it,” Carl said.
Joshua said he felt overwhelmed after being baptized.
“Just feeling the love of Jesus and just the mental and emotional support that’s here at the mission, it’s nice,” Joshua said. “I don’t want to go back to being an addict. I’ve had a hard life.”
Scott Troyer of Revive Indiana said Tuesday was the first time he had left his house in a while because most of the ministry he is doing is online.
To those struggling during this time, Scott said not to fear and to put their hope and trust in Jesus.
“We don’t have a shortage of toilet paper. We don’t have a shortage of hand sanitizer. We’ve got a lot of fear. That’s our problem,” Scott said. “There’s hope, all of our lives are temporal.”
Although the mobile baptismal had not been used since November, Scott made sure it was clean and safe to use.
Rick Berbereia, the executive director of GCRM, said Troyer asked that the group refrain from gathering close.
“We wanted to honor that, and we wanted to honor the guys in the program that wanted to take that step,” Berbereia said.
McKinnie said he did not talk with local health officials to approve the event because “we cleared it with Jesus.”
Dr. Moore, the Grant County Public Health official, said the county is encouraging, but not enforcing, social distancing.
“If (the men) have been sheltering in place together, I would not be opposed to that,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t encourage it, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”
Grant County EMA director Bob Jackson said he was unaware that the baptisms were taking place, and that he would not have recommended it.
