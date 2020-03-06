Marion High School senior Alissia Jones won first place recently at the Indiana Regional Braille Challenge.
The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired. Braille Institute developed the Braille Challenge to motivate students to practice and hone their braille literacy skills, which are essential to academic and employment success. Contestants are tested on fundamental braille skills such as reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading and charts and graphs.
