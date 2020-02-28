The Marion High School JROTC Drill Team ended their season last Saturday with several major accomplishments, including a top finish in the armed squad regulation drill event at one of the most competitive contests they entered all year.

In the regional competition hosted by Concordia Lutheran High School, with the support of the ROTC Program at Purdue Fort Wayne, this year’s event featured 16 JROTC units made up of more than 700 cadets from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. Some of the teams present are the best from across the nation.

