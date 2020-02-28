Marion High School JROTC Cadet Tyron Rice reports in for the armed squad regulation drill event during the regional competition hosted at Purdue Fort Wayne campus on Feb. 22. The Giants defeated 16 other teams, some being former national champions, to bring home the first place finish in this event.
The Marion High School JROTC drill team finished their season with wins during the regional competition hosted at Purdue Fort Wayne on Feb. 22. The Giants defeated 16 other teams, some being former national champions, to bring home a first and fifth place finish at this prestigious and challenging competition.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
The Marion High School JROTC Drill Team ended their season last Saturday with several major accomplishments, including a top finish in the armed squad regulation drill event at one of the most competitive contests they entered all year.
In the regional competition hosted by Concordia Lutheran High School, with the support of the ROTC Program at Purdue Fort Wayne, this year’s event featured 16 JROTC units made up of more than 700 cadets from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. Some of the teams present are the best from across the nation.
