MHS holding in-person graduation in July
Marion High School (MHS) has moved up its plans for an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 to July 12, 2020.
MHS administrators have been working with student officers of the Class of 2020 to make this decision. While the school had initially planned to have an in-person graduation ceremony during Homecoming Week in September, many students who are heading to college have concerns that they will not be able to leave their college campus at that time since many colleges are putting restrictions in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Due to these concerns, MHS has altered its plans in order to hold a July ceremony in line with guidance from local, state and national health officials.
In order to maintain social distancing, this event will not be open to the public and admission will be by invitation only. Each graduate will have two tickets only to provide to the guests of their choosing.
The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 12 at Dick Lootens Stadium at Marion High School, 750 S. 26th St. in Marion. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to July 19.
The virtual graduation ceremony, senior spotlight show and more are available on the MHS page at www.marion.k12.in.us.
State passes 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Tuesday reported 430 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 35,237. A total of 2,022 Hoosiers have died, with another 175 probable deaths reported.
As of Tuesday, nearly 44 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available. To date, 271,919 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 265,896 on Monday.
To find testing locations or for more information, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.
