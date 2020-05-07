Not all heroes wear capes, but they all need breaks.
The staff at Marion General Hospital (MGH) has been working tirelessly to fight the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which has caused levels of stress and anxiety in the hospital staff.
“The health care industry is experiencing situations that we have never faced,” said Cindy Futrell, chief nursing officer. “With this situation, it does not matter what part of health care you are in or how many years you have been practicing. It is stressful, anxiety-producing and on some levels, just plain scary.”
Local businesses donated money with the intent to help MGH staff relax, which MGH used to purchase two massage chairs for their break room.
“We have been blessed by a very supportive community,” Futrell said.
Kim Cox, unit shift manager in the Critical Care Department (CCD), said the massage chairs provide staff a new way to try to relax during shifts.
“Staff know that they can step away from the unit for a few minutes to unwind,” she said. “The snacks and food donations have been amazing, but the ability to actually leave the unit to decompress for a few minutes is a great option.”
The CCD typically takes care of the sickest of patients, she said.
Because the virus is new and treatment is different, Cox said developments are continually changing the way treatment is initiated and impacting staff on a nearly daily basis.
“The changes have been made on a frequent basis, and these adaptations by staff are challenging as well as emotionally and physically draining,” Cox said.
According to Tammy Cornelious, administrative director of Emergency Services and Urgent Care, several of her staff members have taken advantage of the chairs and have enjoyed them, while others have said that they need to take the time to go try them out.
“Just a few moments away from the work unit provides staff the opportunity to refocus their energy to cope through the challenges they are facing in the unusual patient care circumstances they are enduring,” Futrell said.
According to Futrell, one of the most challenging parts of the pandemic has been the many questions due to the lack of experience with the virus.
“In the beginning, we were making decisions so fast. There were days when we were making changes literally every hour,” Futrell said. “Quickly, we started developing our plan based on what others were doing successfully. We developed a plan specific for our organization and community and (made) modifications when needed.”
Kayla Cawthorn, CCD, stated that initially, the anxiety of the unknown of the virus was challenging, as well as working with family members who were unable to visit loved ones.
However, with the recent donation of iPads, MGH has been able to assist with communication between patients, family and caregivers, Cawthorn said.
The mental challenge of the day to day care of the patients and the constant utilization of personal protective equipment for the duration of each shift have been the hardest parts for Emily Bundrick, CCD, she said.
Cornelious shared that she is concerned about how things might change as the state starts lifting restrictions. She said she is also concerned about the mental toll the pandemic has taken on her staff, and she has been taking time to talk with her team.
“We have amazing patients, staff, providers and leadership team at MGH,” Futrell said. “Watching everyone work together has been so rewarding.”
The concerns and challenges of the MGH staff can take a toll on their mental health, but taking time to relax in a massage chair and enjoy some donated snacks helps them to take care of themselves.
“MGH cannot thank our community enough for all of their support. From the prayers, monetary donations, food, cards, masks, hair ties and changing production lines to help us with protective wear,” Futrell said. “They will never know how much they have made a difference to the entire MGH team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.