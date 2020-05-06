Marion General Hospital (MGH) nurses celebrated National Nurses Day together on May 4, but someone was missing.
Kevin Shockey, an MGH critical care and cardiac nurse, has been sheltering-in-place since the outbreak of COVID-19 due to his weakened immune system caused by stage 4 colon cancer.
Shockey said he was tinkering in his garage when 52 cars, an MGH ambulance, a fire truck and a sheriff’s car began parading past his house.
“It was just unbelievable,” Shockey said.
Melo-Dee Collins, MGH director of cardiovascular and interventional radiology services, organized the parade for Shockey.
“We wanted to do something to support Kevin,” Collins said. “We were missing him here. We’re a very close team, we’ve worked together for a long time.”
Shockey is a Marion native, and on July 5, he will have worked for MGH for 37 years, he said.
Shockey has worked at MGH as an EMT, a paramedic and as a nurse in the coronary care unit and cardiac cath labs, Collins said.
“I’ve worked with Kevin the whole time since I was a young nurse here, and I just can’t imagine working without him,” Collins said.
Last week, MGH participated in the Cancer Services of Grant County virtual Walk of Hope as the Shockey Strong team and raised $2,830.
“I was thanking them over and over for (their participation in the Walk of Hope), and then they turned around and did this thing yesterday,” Shockey said. “Their support has been unbelievable.”
Shockey was diagnosed with colon cancer on Halloween 2018, and during his first six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation, he had to wear a chemo pump around his waist.
“When I came back to work, all of the workers had fanny packs on that they had decorated,” Shockey said. “They wore their fanny packs that entire time in support of me. That kind of gives you an idea of what kind of group they are.”
Shockey laughed when he remembered how some of the nurses kept a secret stash of candy in their fanny packs.
“Some days (he was) so sick but still (worked with us),” Collins said. “He wants to be here with us.”
Collins said it breaks her heart to see Shockey battle cancer.
“In spite of the fact that he’s lost so much weight and he suffers so much with it, you’ll never see him without a smile or a positive word,” Collins said.
Shockey has received the most recognition for patient satisfaction, Collins said.
“(He is) just a very positive upbeat nurse that everyone loves working alongside,” Collins said.
Shockey said if the parade had been for somebody else, he would have been in that caravan.
“At Marion General Hospital, we’re a family,” Shockey said. “We support each other.”
During the coronavirus outbreak, Shockey said he’d seen the community support MGH as well.
“During this coronavirus, we’ve gotten the love back from the community,” Shockey said. “They have supported us.”
Shockey said he appreciates the community members that come to the hospital to pray and support the staff at MGH.
“Marion General Hospital is definitely one of the assets in this community,” Shockey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.