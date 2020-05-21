After weeks of only treating the symptoms of COVID-19, Marion General Hospital (MGH) Wednesday announced two new treatment methods for their coronavirus patients: convalescent plasma therapy and Remdesivir.
According to MGH representative Sarah Evans, convalescent plasma is a blood product drawn from a previously infected individual that is processed and infused into a COVID-19 patient.
“This process ideally produces immunity for the individual to help fight the virus and recover quicker,” Evans said.
Evans said that within the last two weeks, a hospitalized COVID-19 patient underwent convalescent plasma therapy and successfully recovered and returned home.
“We are excited about that,” Evans said.
MGH orders the convalescent plasma from Mayo Clinic, which received blood donations from the American Red Cross and other donation centers, according to the Mayo Clinic website.
MGH is now also able to administer the medication Remdesivir to COVID-19 patients.
“(Remdesivir) has shown to have positive results with individuals affected by COVID-19 that require hospitalization,” Evans said.
The federal government and the Health and Human Services Department is providing allotments of Remdesivir to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), according to Evans.
MGH can request the medication from ISDH if needed, Evans said.
“That’s one of the medications that has shown promising, positive effects to patients,” Evans said.
Grant County Public Health Officer William David Moore said the new treatments are signs of hope for overcoming the virus.
“It’s an excellent thing,” Moore said. “We are going to get through this because we are going to learn, and the longer we can keep a lid on this, the more we are going to learn what to do.”
Moore said treatment methods would continue to improve with time.
After making many adjustments, MGH is also transitioning back to primarily seeing patients face-to-face, Evans said.
“Our concern is that we continue to see a lower-than-average number of patient visits, and our concern is that people are concerned about coming to see us,” Evans said. “We want to reassure them that we have taken measures to be sure that when they come to us, they’re going to be safe.”
Delaying necessary care due to the fear of contracting the virus at MGH medical facilities could worsen illness or health conditions, Evans said.
For more information about convalescent plasma therapy and donating blood for the treatment, visit mayoclinic.org.
