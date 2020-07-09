MCS to release opening plan July 15
Marion Community Schools Superintendent Brad Lindsay said Wednesday the district plans to release its school reopening plan to the public on Wednesday, July 15 following its approval at a July 14 school board meeting.
Additionally, Lindsay said parents of MCS students have until July 22 to elect to receive an iPad and participate in the Giant Online Academy from home to start the school year. If a parent does not indicate their choice to the district, it will be expected that students report for in-person schooling five days a week starting Aug. 5.
MCS school board seeks applicants for vacancy
Marion Community Schools Board of School Trustees is now accepting applications for a vacant seat in District 3 that expires Dec. 31, 2020. Applicants must be a registered voter who has resided in the school corporation for at least one year and must reside within District 3, which includes Center Township precincts 10, 11, 15, 20 and 24 and parts of Washington Township precincts 3 and 4. To check your precinct, visit indianavoters.com.
Applications will be accepted no later than July 21. Applicants are asked to submit a letter of interest and resume or background information (including your address and contact information) by email to Patty Barney, recording clerk for the MCS School Board, at pbarney@marion.k12.in.us. All applications will be reviewed by the board.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of board member Chuck Griffin, who served on the board for four years.
Anyone wishing to remain in the seat for the following term must go through the regular process of filing candidacy with the Grant County Clerk between July 22 and Aug. 21 for the November elections.
ISDH updates COVID-19 count
Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley Wednesday said as of July 7 Grant County has reported 407 positive cases of COVID-19 with 26 reported deaths. He said while the number of deaths has not increased recently, Grant County’s mortality rate currently sits at 6.3 percent, slightly higher than the state mortality rate of 5 percent and the U.S. rate of 4.3 percent.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Wednesday announced 455 additional COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosier cases to 49,063. A total of 2,539 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, with another 193 probable deaths reported.
As of Wednesday, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available statewide. To date, 535,857 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 530,075 on Tuesday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.