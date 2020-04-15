Wearing face masks, gloves and ponchos, faculty and staff of Marion Community Schools (MCS) handed out learning packets to their students Monday morning.
The volunteers worked from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in nearly freezing weather to provide 1,200 kindergarten through eighth-grade students with the materials they need to continue their learning from home.
Marion High School students in ninth to 12th grades are equipped with iPads they are used to taking home in order to work through enrichment activities, as well as AP and dual-credit courses, at home.
Robyn Schamber, a fifth-grade social studies teacher at Justice Intermediate School, said she missed a team meeting in order to volunteer at the learning packet distribution.
“I want to see the kids, and this is the best way I can do that,” Schamber said. “I just enjoy being able to see the kids and see their faces.”
Tawny Wood, assistant principal of McCulloch Junior High School, said the teachers at the distribution are providing resources to students who need them, as well as checking in on them.
“It’s just to make sure that everyone has what they need and touch base and see a smiling face and tell them we hope everything is OK,” Wood said. “We’re just trying to make sure that all the kids have something available to them.”
The material in the learning packets, although also available online, offers learning opportunities for those who do not have reliable access to electronic devices or the internet.
“Some kids have a device and are able to access things online, and some kids just don’t,” Wood said.
Keeping in mind that many students do not have access to the internet, MCS is not requiring students to complete assignments during the COVID-19 closure.
“We want to be sensitive to the fact that people are in all kinds of situations and going through all different kinds of stressors,” MCS Superintendent Brad Lindsay said. “So, instead of requiring, we’re highly encouraging, but it’s more enrichment, extra opportunity, bonus is how we are looking at it.”
Although it has been difficult for teachers and students to not meet in person, Lindsay said this time has improved communication in the district.
“For me, I think it’s been an opportunity for all of our staff to reach out to families and our families reaching out to us to increase that communication and partnership,” Lindsay said.
Schamber said she and many other teachers have been sending weekly updates to parents, responding to emails and calls, making calls to individual students and staying as connected as possible. Still, she said it’s nothing like having students together in the classroom.
Despite difficulties connecting with students, Schamber said online communication has allowed her to think critically about questions students ask.
“(At school,) you have the frustration of the day, of everything that’s going on, but when you’re at home, you’re at your computer, you have the time to stop and think,” Schamber said. “I’m just happy to be able to respond to them and help them with whatever need it is.”
In addition to helping students with classwork, Schamber said she is intentional about checking in on her students beyond their academic work.
Ashley Norwood, the mother of Kendall Elementary School second-grader Lainy Whitmire, said helping her daughter complete schoolwork has been difficult, but the packets will help them.
“It’s helpful because I’ve had problems with the online stuff or finding a working device to get her work done. I’ve been trying, but sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Norwood said. “So, it’s helpful to have paperwork.”
Although the stay-at-home order has been stressful for Norwood, she said she is grateful for the extra time she gets to spend with her daughter.
Lainy said she misses her teachers and looks forward to working on her learning packet at home.
“We love and miss our families. We want to provide as much support as we can for them,” said Scott Hoeksema, MCS chief academic and technology officer. “We knew that paper packets were a need for some of them that didn’t have internet access, so we wanted to make sure we had a way to facilitate that.”
Each packet included two weeks’ worth of learning material and necessary supplies, including a package of looseleaf paper, pencils, a sharpener and crayons for the younger students. Some packets also included a book.
Although the distribution went smoothly, Lindsay said MCS is looking for ways to make it more effective and efficient for the future.
“We are so thankful that so many families came,” Lindsay said. “Through tough times, you see people really step up and turn it into something good.”
The next learning packet distribution will be April 27.
