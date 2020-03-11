On Friday, March 13, the City of Marion's Maintenance Department will temporarily not accept yard waste drop-off at the city compost site at 520 E. Sixth St. due to a scheduled cleanup and removal of collected yard waste. Because of the routine process, there will also be no pick-ups of yard waste on March 13. The facility will reopen for drop-offs and will resume pick-ups of yard waste on Monday, March 16.
