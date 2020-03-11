On Fri­day, March 13, the City of Marion's Main­te­nance Department will tem­porar­i­ly not accept yard waste drop-off at the city com­post site at 520 E. Sixth St. due to a sched­uled cleanup and removal of col­lect­ed yard waste. Because of the rou­tine process, there will also be no pick-ups of yard waste on March 13. The facil­i­ty will reopen for drop-offs and will resume pick-ups of yard waste on Mon­day, March 16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.