One new Marion Police Department (MPD) officer was sworn in and three newly appointed members of patrol leadership were introduced at the Marion Board of Works and Public Safety meeting Tuesday.
MPD Chief Angela Haley introduced Patrol Officer Stephen Moore to the board and administered the oath of office. Haley said Moore, a third shift patrol officer, has impressed her so far during his nearly one year of training and field work. Now, being a sworn officer, Moore is ready to cut the cord of training and work independently.
Moore, who grew up in Swayzee, said he is proud to serve his community. Before joining MPD, he served for one year as an emergency medical services (EMS) professional and sold firearms for 10 years.
“I wanted to make a difference in the community,” Moore said. “We take care of the bad, embrace the good and serve the public who needs to be served.”
Haley said the three individuals receiving a promotion rose above many great applicants competing for the spots. Mark Stefanatos, a detective, was promoted from sergeant to captain, while Cody Weigle and George Kilgren were promoted from patrol officer to patrol sergeant.
Weigle and Kilgren, who have both served about five years with MPD, said they look forward to settling into their new roles. Both are especially looking forward to shaping new recruits.
“I’m excited to have a hand in developing the future of the police department,” Kilgren said, “and to train and motivate the new guys to go out there and do a great job.”
The promoted officers fill slots in leadership opened up by retirements, while seven more officers are in training to fill open positions in the patrol division. Haley said four more officers are studying at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and three are in pre-basic training.
“Like the chief said, it is a younger department now. A lot of officers have retired and we are getting a lot of new officers,” Weigle said. “It will be good to lead them and get them on the right path.”
