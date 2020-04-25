The COVID-19 pandemic has had an undeniable financial impact on local businesses and individuals alike.
The U.S. government began sending economic impact payments of $1,200 to each taxpayer who met certain qualifications earlier this month to help stimulate the economy and support individuals in need.
After receiving his stimulus check, Marion resident Michael Fite decided not to spend it.
“I don’t need it,” Fite said. “I’m doing fine.”
Fite said he was receiving unemployment, as well as SUB-pay as a UAW union member, and had some money saved up, so he thought someone else could use the money.
“This money means very little to me,” Fite said. “Whereas, I could use it to help the animals.”
On April 15, Fite donated $1,200 to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society (MGCHS).
Since all nonessential businesses shut down, the humane society lost much-needed revenue from its resale shop.
“As you know, we’re struggling a little bit because of the COVID crisis,” said Christy Bernardin, a board member of MGCHS. “It was a large chunk of money that we needed to see at this time. It was a surprising shock that he did that, and we greatly appreciate it.”
Bernardin said the money would be used to pay employees and veterinary bills.
“It was a very gracious thing for him to do, and we’re very grateful,” Bernardin said. “I’m glad he thought of us.”
Michael Fite is no stranger to the humane society, Bernardin said.
Fite has three dogs, Lucy, Vinnie and Gabby, that he adopted with his late wife Shelia, who passed away unexpectedly in February of 2019.
“Shelia would have done the same thing,” Fite said. “She was part of the rescues also. These three (dogs) right here were part of her also.”
In addition to adopting, Fite said he has also supported the shelter with donations.
He and his new wife of just more than two weeks donated her washer and dryer to the shelter when she lost her house in a fire.
“I’ve done the best I’ve could,” Fite said. “I just love the humane society.”
Although not every person can afford to donate their stimulus check, if each person in the community gave a little, Fite said, “It would roll like the old story called Stone Soup.”
The stone soup story, as told by Fite, begins with a man who sets up a big pot of water in the middle of a town and lights a fire under the pot.
“The man says, ‘You know, this could use a couple of carrots,’ and somebody says, ‘I’ve got a couple of carrots,’” Fite said. “He tastes it again, and he says, ‘You know, this could use a couple of potatoes,’ and someone says, ‘I’ve got some potatoes.’”
After each member of the town adds a few ingredients each, something amazing happens, Fite said.
“The whole town was able to come out and enjoy a meal together and actually get to meet each other,” Fite said. “I think people could do that for the animal shelter. A couple of bags of dog food, cat litter, a gallon of bleach.”
According to Bernardin, the most significant needs at the animal shelter are clay cat litter, canned cat food, bleach, laundry soap and 39-gallon trash bags.
Due to the number of animals the humane society has taken in, MGCHS has accumulated a high bill at Pipe Creek Animal Clinic. According to Brenda Volmer, the president of MGCHS, those who want to help can give their monetary donations to the clinic.
The act of giving his stimulus check was more than a donation. It was a political statement, Fite said.
According to Fite, friends of his on Facebook were claiming that if people spend their checks, then they are showing support for President Trump.
“It’s a political statement. There is no doubt,” Fite said. “Everybody said it’s just the money Trump’s giving you. (I say) it’s my money that I’m getting back, my tax money.”
Volmer said she doesn’t care why people donate, and she is just grateful for the support.
Fite said he cares about the impact the stay-at-home order is having on animals as well as people.
“If anybody is having a hard time and you need food or something like that, don’t go to bed hungry. Let me know,” Fite said. “This too shall pass. Just hang in there.”
