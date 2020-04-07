Editor’s note: This story uses the pronouns they/them when referring to a single victim to protect the victim’s anonymity and privacy.
A Marion man is facing charges including resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement that began in Marion and ended in Warren Saturday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Marion Police Department officer met an adult victim walking through the Mike Anderson car dealership on Saturday, April 4 around 9 p.m. The victim said Jerry Eugene Aidt, 45, began drinking while at the victim’s house, and the victim took his keys from him when Aidt said he wanted to go get more liquor.
The victim told police Aidt then “started going off on (them),” allegedly trying to stab the victim in the neck when they did not give up the keys, the affidavit states. Aidt allegedly hit the victim a few times in the arm earlier in the night, the affidavit states.
The victim offered to drive, but Aidt insisted and reportedly drove with the victim at speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour down South Washington Street. The victim tried to yell out for help when stopped at a liquor store on 38th Street, and Aidt reportedly threatened them with a knife or “pointy object that could stab a tire” and told the victim he would harm any police officer that would try to stop him.
Aidt made the victim come inside with him at the Save on Liquor, 3701 S. Western Ave., and the victim told police they took off running from inside the store. While an officer was giving the victim a courtesy ride home following the incident, they identified the van Aidt was driving.
The officer told the victim to go inside and lock the door and caught up to the vehicle around 18th and Boots streets, the affidavit states. The vehicle went down to 14th and Boots, where Aidt reportedly activated his turn signal late.
When the officer turned his lights and siren on to begin a traffic stop at 14th and Nebraska streets, Aidt did not stop. Aidt reportedly did not make a complete stop at 14th Street and Western Avenue, went the wrong way on a one-way street, disregarded the stop sign at 14th Street and Baldwin Avenue, crossed a double yellow line and disregarded the traffic lights at Fourth Street and Baldwin and Second Street and Baldwin.
The officer reportxed Aidt drove recklessly throughout the pursuit and disregarded stop signs in Warren as well. The pursuit ended in Warren with a felony stop.
Marion Police Department Deputy Chief Stephan Dorsey said the van came to a stop after MDP and Warren officers successfully deployed stop sticks, which popped all of the suspect’s tires.
Aidt was taken to Marion General Hospital for a blood draw and then transported to the Grant County Jail. The MPD officer stated Aidt stated he had two shots of liquor and claimed the victim went with him to the liquor store voluntarily.
Aidt told the officer he could not tell him why he didn’t stop when the traffic stop was initiated.
According to court records, Aidt is facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction, both Level 6 felonies, and misdemeanor charges domestic battery and reckless driving. He was also cited for six traffic infractions including disregarding an official traffic control device, driving the wrong way on a posted one-way roadway and driving left of center.
He is being held at the Grant County Jail on $305 and $605 bonds, respectively.
