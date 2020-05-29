Marion High School will premier its virtual graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. May 31 on its website and social media.
MHS asked members of the Class of 2020 to weigh in on options for their graduation, since the traditional ceremony has been canceled due to COVID-19 distancing guidelines. About half the class indicated a preference, and the majority of those votes were for a virtual graduation in May, and a second in-person ceremony in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.