Marion Community Schools has announced eight individuals will be inducted in the 2020 Marion High School Hall of Distinction class, including:
- Jerry D. Whitton, Marion High School (MHS) Class of 1959, longtime teacher and administrator at Marion Community Schools, director of Tucker Area Vocational and Career Center
- Mark Tracy Boatwright, MHS Class of 1960, Vietnam veteran, firefighter, Marion City Council Member, Indiana State Representative, Indiana Fire Marshal, co-founder of the Hoosier Burn Camp
- Richard Osburn, MHS Class of 1963, worked at NASA on navigation systems for both the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, one of the youngest engineers to man a console during the Apollo moon landings
- Howard “Mickey” Livingston, MHS Class of 1969, founder of a large and successful manufacturing business, award-winning singer and the Florida Keys’ favorite local celebrity and dedicated philanthropist
- Jim Walton, MHS Class of 1973, longtime Broadway performer, award-winning playwright who uses his talents to support many arts-related causes, including supporting the arts at Marion Community Schools
- Kenneth Alan Browner, MHS Class of 1982, teacher who helped develop African American history and ethnic studies curricula for Indianapolis area schools, well-respected track coach, Indiana Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame inductee
- Lesley Weaver, Ph.D, MHS Class of 2004, molecular biologist and researcher who is set to join the faculty of Indiana University this fall, active mentor who works to recruit, retain, and support underrepresented minorities in STEM-related fields,
- Jim Brunner, honorary inductee, longtime local sports broadcaster, “Voice of the Marion Giants,” Marion Community Schools Board of School Trustees Member, City Council Member
