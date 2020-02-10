Patty Barney, right, describes her atypical experience with heart disease for the audience at Go Red Friday, as her husband, Mike, and Melo-Dee Collins, a nurse practitioner with Marion General Hospital, looks on.
Marion General Hospital nurses Penny Sluder, left, and Judi Ruley speak with an event-goer during “Ask the Doc,” a question and answer session where nurses and doctors took questions at MGH’s Go Red fundraiser.
Photo by Leeann Doerflein / Chronicle-Tribune
Jackie Houston encourages the Go Red audience to never ignore symptoms of heart disease.
Photos by Leeann Doerflein / Chronicle-Tribune
Marion General Hospital President and CEO Stephanie Hilton-Siebert introduces the event emcee Kyle Speakman, a family doctor with MGH.
Photos by Leeann Doerflein/Chronicle-Tribune
Photos by Leeann Doerflein/Chronicle-Tribune
Nabi Sharif, a cardiac electrophsyiologist with Marion General Hospital, gives a presentation on the signs, symptoms and treatments for heart problems at the Go Red fundraiser Friday.
Photos by Leeann Doerflein / Chronicle-Tribune
Erika Smith shares her story of surviving heart failure related to lupus with the Go Red audience Friday.
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. Based on these numbers, approximately one woman every minute dies from heart disease, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).
Marion General Hospital held their second annual Go Red for Women event Friday, which featured heart experts and women who have direct experience with heart disease. Go Red is an initiative from AHA to raise awareness of the substantial impact heart disease has on women.
