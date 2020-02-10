Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. Based on these numbers, approximately one woman every minute dies from heart disease, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Marion General Hospital held their second annual Go Red for Women event Friday, which featured heart experts and women who have direct experience with heart disease. Go Red is an initiative from AHA to raise awareness of the substantial impact heart disease has on women.

Follow Leeann on Twitter

@leeanndoerflein

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.