On Friday, March 20, the Grant County Department of Health announced the county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
Since then, the number of cases has climbed higher each day, and as of April 16, Grant County had 47 confirmed positive cases.
The daily updated figures are more than just numbers. They’re real people.
Onda Stroup, age 82, received the news that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19.
“Is COVID-19 real? Everywhere you go, people are debating its reality,” said Linda Shafer, Stroup’s daughter. “I can assure you, it is real and the scariest thing my family has ever been through.”
Before Stroup went to Marion General Hospital (MGH), her family was in Kissimmee, Florida for a few weeks serving on a mission trip.
While there, her family visited Walt Disney World for a day. That’s when Stroup and her 32-year-old granddaughter Ondra Shafer began feeling weak, experiencing severe back and leg pain.
Stroup spent five days in isolation before her family returned home to Grant County.
“It just gradually kept getting worse,” Stroup said. “When I got home, it was just like I was lifeless.”
On March 17, Linda told her mother she would drive her to the hospital, but Stroup decided to drive herself.
“I live two minutes from the hospital,” Stroup said. “And, you know, I just didn’t think I was going to make it to the hospital. I just felt that bad. You’re just sick.”
For 11 days, Stroup said she was isolated in a room in the telemetry unit, too nauseous to ingest anything besides Coca-Cola.
“All the food they brought in looked wonderful, but I just could not eat,” Stroup said. “They’d bring me in two or three cokes and ice. I just drank cokes, and that was it.”
Despite having a severe cough, feeling lifeless and unable to see friends and family, Stroup said her top priority while in the hospital was worrying about her granddaughter.
“I was more concerned about my granddaughter than I was myself,” Stoup said. “I just kept thinking, ‘You know, I’m going to beat this, but what about her?’ Believe it or not, my lungs looked better than my granddaughter’s when we had our X-ray.”
While in Florida, Ondra suffered from a high fever, lost her sense of taste and smell, and generally felt sick for a week and a half.
“We got home from Florida, and my breathing went downhill,” Ondra said. “By the time I went to the hospital, I was not breathing well at all.”
Ondra said she was tested for COVID-19 the day before her grandmother, and the test came back inconclusive. A few days later, she said a second test came back negative.
Ondra was admitted to the critical care unit.
“At the time, it was just the two of us,” Ondra said. “We had very different experiences. She coughed a lot, and I didn’t have any cough, just the shortness of breath.”
As Ondra’s condition worsened, she said her doctors told her she was going to have to be moved to Indianapolis or Fort Wayne and put on a ventilator.
“It was scary because there was no one to talk to,” Ondra said. “You just sit in your room and think about what could happen, what’s going on. It was very hard just to be there with my own thoughts.”
Luckily, Ondra was able to talk to her mother using video calls on her phone.
The isolation was made better by the MGH staff, Stroup said.
Stroup said she had two doctors and many nurses that took great care of her.
“I couldn’t have better doctors and nurses. I can’t say enough about them,” Stroup said. “I would pray every time they would leave the room. Some had children. I (prayed) they don’t take this home to their children and their families. If you’re lying there with it and (you know) how dangerous it is, you don’t want somebody else getting it.”
Ondra said she felt guilty every time she called a nurse into her room because they would have to put on personal protective equipment.
“The nurses were amazing,” Ondra said. “They were just amazing, constantly asking if there was anything they could do to make me more comfortable.”
The MGH nurses went the extra mile to make sure the family was informed and cared for as well, she says.
“I would sit home and wait as long as I could between calls to them. Sometimes that was one hour,” Linda said. “They very patiently answered all of my questions and listened to me cry and beg to be admitted to their rooms. Because I couldn’t be there, they were also being a daughter to my mom and a mom to my daughter.”
On March 25, Ondra was released from the hospital and returned home to be with her mother.
“I feel a thousand percent better,” Ondra said. “When I went into the hospital, I could hardly breathe, could hardly put one foot in front of the other. Now, I am just itching to go outside and do anything. I just feel so much better.”
Two days later, Stroup returned home as well.
“I’m feeling better, feeling stronger,” Stroup said. “Still not good, but much better than the day I came home.”
Stroup said she wishes people knew how dangerous and severe the coronavirus is.
“You think, ‘Are you going to live, or are you not?’” Stroup said. “I guess I just think if you knew someone that had it and knew how sick they were, you would abide by the rules.”
Ondra said she hopes her story inspires people to stay home during this time.
“It is hard to social distance, and it’s not fun, but it could certainly save a life,” Ondra said. “If there is someone that is going out and not taking it seriously, I hope (my story) makes them say, ‘Hey, maybe I should stay home.”
The family said they also wish people would pray for hospital staff who are putting their lives in danger fighting the virus.
“Is the COVID-19 virus real? It certainly is. Is it scary? Incredibly so,” Linda said. “But, I wanted to share with you that there are professionals at MGH who will treat your family like they are their own. We are keeping them lifted up in prayer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.